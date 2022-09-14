new You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Retired NFL quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick has a theory: The ‘mother f—er’ Tom Brady mentioned during HBO’s “The Shop” in 2021.

Brady discusses his 2020 free agency on the show and how he might end up with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. But during that explanation, Brady said, one group of interested parties went with another, to which he said, “You mean that mother?”

Fitzpatrick spoke on ESPN’s “The Don Le Batard Show,” stating that he was that guy while with the Miami Dolphins.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“I think I still am. I think I’m still that guy,” he said. “If you go back to that … the Dolphins are trying to assemble a roster before the 2019 season that will help them get a better draft pick next year, so it’s not going to be an attractive situation for Tom. Anyway, I’m not sure why he’s upset about it, but I still think that I believe it’s the mother.”

Veteran quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick is retiring from the NFL after 17 years

The Dolphins were a team in the Brady sweepstakes, so former head coach Brian Flores alleged that Miami tried various times to get Brady to play for him. He also said he wants to become a minority owner of the Miami franchise.

Miami was fined for tampering after Brady and former Saints head coach Sean Payton were found to have tried to bring him to the Dolphins.

Flores sued the league, along with the Dolphins and other teams. With UFC president Dana White allegedly having a plan to bring Brady and tight end Rob Gronkowski to Sin City, the Las Vegas Raiders could also be flirting.

Either way, the Dolphins finished the 2020 season with a 10-6 record, with Fitzpatrick starting seven of 16 games and rookie Tua Tagovailoa, the starter in Miami today, starting the rest.

Tom Brady continues his flirtation with the Dolphins this offseason

Fitzpatrick ends up with a nickname that Brady doesn’t even care about.

“I tried to make some t-shirts for my wife so I could wear them. We were with all the kids trying to figure out which letters to fill out,” he joked.

Brady ended up making the right decision, joining the Bucks and leading them to a Super Bowl victory over the Kansas City Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Fitzpatrick retired in June after 17 NFL seasons, saying he was “forever grateful for the magical ride.” Brady was kept away from South Beach as part of that raid.