Seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Julio Jones found a new home Tuesday.

The 33-year-old wide receiver has agreed to a one-year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to multiple reports. He becomes Tom Brady’s latest target.

Jones played for the Tennessee Titans in 2021 after spending most of his career with the Atlanta Falcons. The Titans acquired Jones from Atlanta for a fifth-round draft pick. He was supposed to be a solid duo with AJ Brown on the Titans, but things didn’t really work out that way.

Jones played 10 games for the Titans. He had 31 catches for 434 yards and one touchdown. He spent some time on injured reserve with a hamstring injury. He had six catches for 62 yards in Tennessee’s playoff loss to the Cincinnati Bengals earlier this year and was later released.

Joining the Buccaneers could make him a once-dynamic target. He’s the No. 1 pick on a team that already includes Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, with high expectations for players like Russell Gage, Scotty Miller and Tyler Johnson. 2 or no. 3 may be considered a receiver.

During his career, Jones was named a two-time First Team All-Pro member and was named to the Hall of Fame’s All-2010s Team.

In 145 career games, he has 879 catches for 13,330 yards and 61 touchdowns.