closer
Video

Here are the top headlines from Fox News Flash. See what’s clicking on Foxnews.com.

NewYou can listen to Fox News stories now!

Seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Julio Jones found a new home Tuesday.

The 33-year-old wide receiver has agreed to a one-year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to multiple reports. He becomes Tom Brady’s latest target.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Julio Jones attends a game between the Zappers and the Beasts during the Fan Controlled Football Season v2.0 - Week Four, May 7, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Julio Jones attends a game between the Zappers and the Beasts during the Fan Controlled Football Season v2.0 – Week Four, May 7, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.
(Justin Casterline/Fan Controlled Football/Getty Images)

Jones played for the Tennessee Titans in 2021 after spending most of his career with the Atlanta Falcons. The Titans acquired Jones from Atlanta for a fifth-round draft pick. He was supposed to be a solid duo with AJ Brown on the Titans, but things didn’t really work out that way.

Jones played 10 games for the Titans. He had 31 catches for 434 yards and one touchdown. He spent some time on injured reserve with a hamstring injury. He had six catches for 62 yards in Tennessee’s playoff loss to the Cincinnati Bengals earlier this year and was later released.

Julio Jones of the Tennessee Titans tackles the Houston Texans during a game at NRG Stadium on January 9, 2022 in Houston, Texas.

Julio Jones of the Tennessee Titans tackles the Houston Texans during a game at NRG Stadium on January 9, 2022 in Houston, Texas.
(Cooper Neal/Getty Images)

Patriots’ Bill Belichick praises Mack Jones at start of training camp: ‘He’s made tremendous strides’

Joining the Buccaneers could make him a once-dynamic target. He’s the No. 1 pick on a team that already includes Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, with high expectations for players like Russell Gage, Scotty Miller and Tyler Johnson. 2 or no. 3 may be considered a receiver.

During his career, Jones was named a two-time First Team All-Pro member and was named to the Hall of Fame’s All-2010s Team.

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Julio Jones, right, runs during practice on June 10, 2021 in Nashville, Tenn.

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Julio Jones, right, runs during practice on June 10, 2021 in Nashville, Tenn.
(George Walker IV/Pool Photo by AP)

Click here to get the Fox News app

In 145 career games, he has 879 catches for 13,330 yards and 61 touchdowns.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com.