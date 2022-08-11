Tom Brady will take a leave of absence from the Buccaneers until after August 20th while he attends to personal matters

Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles said Thursday that star quarterback Tom Brady will be away from the team until after the Aug. 20 preseason game against the Tennessee Titans to attend to a personal matter.

Speaking after the team’s joint practice with the Miami Dolphins, which Brady had one practice to miss, Bowles indicated that Brady’s time was scheduled weeks ago.

“It’s something we talked about before training camp started,” Bowles said at a news conference. “He wanted to get chemistry with the guys in two weeks of training camp, knowing he wasn’t going to play the first two games and we took this time. … We trust him. We talked about it. It’s scheduled. He won’t be here before training camp and after Tennessee.”

Bowles said he has a “very high level of confidence” that Brady will start for Tampa Bay in the regular season opener on Sept. 11 against the Dallas Cowboys.

Speaking at the time An interview with 95.3 WDAEBuccaneers general manager Jason Licht said Brady “is as focused as ever, he’ll come back more focused and that’s the least of our worries.”

Brady, 45, has been attending the Buccaneers’ practice sporadically over the past week. On August 3, his birthday, he had a veteran day. Two days later, he had an excused absence. He participated in the Buccaneers’ practices on Saturday, Sunday, Tuesday and Wednesday, the last of which was the first joint session with the Dolphins.

Brady is entering his third season with the organization and the Buccaneers have a steady stream of continuity on offense.

“I don’t think it stops at all,” Bowles said of the team’s work on offense. “We have a system. We have guys we want to watch. It gives us an opportunity to watch backup quarterbacks and receivers trying to make the team.”

In 2021, Brady posted one of his most prolific seasons, throwing for a league-leading and career-best 5,316 yards. He also led the league in touchdowns (43), completions (485) and attempts (719). He finished second in voting for the AP Most Valuable Player Award, which went to Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Brady has had an eventful offseason. He announced his retirement from the NFL in February, just a little more than a month before reversing course and announcing he was returning for his 23rd season. After that, Aug. 2, the NFL found the Dolphins had an impermissible relationship with Brady in 2019 and 2022, who was under contract tampering scheme with the Patriots and Buccaneers, respectively. The league stripped Miami of draft picks and suspended and fined owner Stephen Ross in response.