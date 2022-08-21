New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Tom Brady’s decision to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after building a dynasty with the New England Patriots in 2020 shocked the football world.

Brady was rumored to have drawn interest from the Las Vegas Raiders and New Orleans Saints when he was a free agent, but he ended up joining the Buccaneers. The Raiders have Derek Carr as their starting quarterback and the Saints have Drew Brees, who is about to play his final season.

UFC president Dana White revealed Saturday that there are plans to bring Brady and Rob Gronkowski to the Raiders.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

After UFC 278, White joined ESPN’s “GronkCast” and revealed the negotiations. He said former head coach Jon Gruden scrapped the plan.

“I worked together to get that deal done for Brady and Gronk to come to the Raiders. And it was almost a done deal. At the last minute, Gruden blew up the deal and said he didn’t want it. [Brady],” White said. “And all hell broke loose, man. It’s crazy and Brady is already looking at houses and hasn’t even been told Gronk is coming. So Las Vegas would have had Brady and Gronk the same year the Bucks won the Super Bowl, except Gruden blew the deal.”

White said there was a lot more going on behind the scenes, but he had no plans to tell the story until Gronkowski mentioned it.

BUCS’ Todd Bowles gives vague timetable for Tom Brady return: ‘We’ll talk about that next week’

Gronkowski said he’s glad it didn’t work out and that he’s happy to come out of retirement after being traded from the Patriots to the Buccaneers.

The Buccaneers won the Super Bowl in 2020. Gruden resigned from the Raiders in 2011 after leaked emails alleged the coach used homophobic and misogynistic language.

The Miami Dolphins also plan to keep Brady and Saints coach Sean Payton. The NFL found that Dolphins team owner Stephen Ross had “unauthorized communications” with Brady and Payton.

The Boston Globe and Pro Football Talk reported earlier this year that the master plan was to make Brady a high-level team executive when he left the Buccaneers in February and retained his contract rights from Tampa Bay, and then lured him out of retirement. According to reports, the team also has plans to replace Payton as their head coach when he steps down from the Saints.

Click here to get the Fox News app

The plan was shut down when Brian Flores opened his lawsuit against the Dolphins on the same day as Brady’s announcement. Brady will return in March.