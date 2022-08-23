New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Tom Brady returned to Tampa Bay Buccaneers training camp on Monday, ending an 11-day absence due to personal reasons. He also refuted a wild theory in a tweet.

The Buccaneers posted a video of Brady doing quarterback drills with his teammates. Head coach Todd Bowles said the biggest thing Brady will miss is conditioning work.

“He’s very familiar with the offense. So it’s normal for him to come back and us to get back to work,” Bowles said.

“Anytime you have all your guys back, you feel good. Especially after the injury bug we’ve had recently, we’re glad to have him back.”

Bowles said Brady’s absence hasn’t hindered the team. The seven-time Super Bowl winner missed two preseason games, allowing Blaine Gabbert and Kyle Trask to get some reps before Brady reentered the fold. Bowles said he didn’t play in preseason games anyway.

“If anyone could get away with an 11-day layoff in training camp, it’s Tom. He’s back, firing on all cylinders again. We’re all excited that he’s back and ready to go,” tight end Cameron Brate said. .

Brady did not address the media.

One of the rumors that surfaced after the hiatus was a potential appearance in “The Masked Singer.” While the theory was rampant on social media, Brady denied it in a tweet.

“Not on the singer wearing a mask last week. Still wearing a mask,” he wrote in a quote-tweet of an ad for his Brady Brand product.

Brady, 45, did not appear to actually be on the motorcycle.

Tampa Bay’s season opens on September 11 against the Dallas Cowboys.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.