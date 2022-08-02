New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Bill Russell’s death on Sunday reverberated around the sporting world.

Boston Celtics great and NBA icon passes away at age 88 Russell’s family said in a statement that he died “peacefully” with his wife by his side.

Tom Brady played with the New England Patriots for 20 years before leaving to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the 2020 season. Asked about Russell’s death on Monday.

“I know him very well. I spent a lot of time in Boston and got to know him. He’s a very influential guy, even going back to my early days with the Patriots. In my sophomore training camp he came and spoke to our team. A really cool guy — he had a great presence about him. has. Obviously, what he’s overcome in his career is pretty incredible,” Brady said.

“It’s a sad day.”

Russell was drafted by the St. Louis Hawks in the 1956 draft. 2 was selected overall. He was selected behind Si Green, who was selected by the Rochester Royals, and ahead of Jim Paxson Sr., who was selected by the Minneapolis Lakers. Russell scored more points than any other player.

In San Francisco, Russell helped the Dons win two consecutive NCAA titles in 1955 and 1956. He led Team USA to a gold medal in the 1956 Olympics.

Bill Russell is remembered as a ‘great winner’ in basketball and a champion for civil rights

Russell was traded to the Hawks on draft day for Cliff Hagan and Ed McCauley. He continued his dominance in the pros, leading Boston to 11 championships, including a run of eight straight. He led the NBA in rebounds five times and is one of only two players to record at least 50 rebounds in a game.

Russell broke the coaching color barrier in 1966 when he became the first black NBA head coach in history. He coached Boston to two NBA championships. He later coached the Seattle SuperSonics and Sacramento Kings.

Off the court, Russell was an important leader in the fight for equality, who fought racist abuse and was open about what he saw and heard while playing.

He and other black teammates boycotted an exhibition game at Kentucky in 1961 because they were refused service at a restaurant. Russell also supported Muhammad Ali’s rejection of the draft during the Vietnam War.

Russell was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame twice – once as a player and once as a coach. His number 6 was retired by the Celtics and he won the NBA Finals MVP award.

During his illustrious career, Russell was a 12-time All-Star, 11-time NBA Champion, five-time MVP and 11-time All-NBA selection.