New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Tom Brady hates the Manning family. At least, that’s how Eli Manning thinks.

The former New York Giants quarterback beat Brady twice in Super Bowls (XLII and XLVI). His older brother, Peyton, kept him out of three other AFC Championship losses in 2006, 2013 and 2015.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

But two-time Super Bowl MVP Brady thinks he feels much more than the quarterbacks who kept him from just five rings.

“He hates us. He hates my mom. If it wasn’t for Olivia Manning, Tom probably would have gone to like 12 Super Bowls,” Manning said. Julian Edelman’s “Games with Names” podcast.

Brady had to settle for “just” seven titles instead, but he said the 18-1 season still haunts him.

How many Super Bowl wins does Peyton Manning have? Greatest moments from an NFL quarterback’s career

Eli Manning earned MVP for the two Super Bowls he won, leading last-minute touchdown drives in each game. In 2008, Plaxico Burress scored the game-winner shortly after David Tyree’s helmet catch, winning Super Bowl XLII 17-14, but in Super Bowl XLVI, Ahmed Bradshaw reluctantly found the end zone. The Giants led 21-17, the final score. Brady was sacked five times in Super Bowl XLII and twice in Super Bowl XLVI.

Peyton Manning won two of the three Super Bowls he played in after Brady was fired. He didn’t beat Brady en route to Super Bowl XLIV.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Brady will begin his quest for an eighth Super Bowl title on September 11 when he takes on the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football.