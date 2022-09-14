new You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has only been retired for 45 days, telling his team he will be back. It’s an emotional time for one of the greatest players of all time — he knows the clock is ticking on his career.

On “Let’s go!” podcast With legendary sportscaster Jim Gray on Monday, Brady discussed those emotions and how they’re heightened now more than ever.

“I was really feeling my emotions,” he said. “And I feel like I’ve always had that, but I think when you get to the end — and I’m not sure where I’m at with it and haven’t made a decision, [but] It’s not like I have 10 years left.

“I sure don’t have that. So, all of this, I never take it for granted, you know?”

According to the NFL Network, there is a report that Brady will likely retire again after this season.

Brady took a trip to the Bahamas to “make good” on a promise to his wife, Gisele Bündchen, NFL Network reported.

For the past two weeks, tabloids have speculated that their marriage is on the rocks given Brady’s decision to return to football. But the legendary NFL superstar says he will play until he’s 45 and if everything is as it is, that’s what he’ll do.

He took an 11-day excused absence from the Bucks during training camp because he had “a lot of s— going on.”

“We’re not sure if we’re going to be here next year, that’s the reality of every player, every coach, every parent,” Brady said in August. “You never know. We all have to make the most of the opportunity we get.”

Brady was as fired up as ever in Dallas on Sunday Night Football as his Bucks dominated the Cowboys 19-3 for their first win of the season. Brady finished the game with 212 yards through the air with one touchdown and one interception.

Brady previously said he wanted to play until he was 45. He is now at that mark and the drive to finish on a high note is evident as shown on Sunday night.