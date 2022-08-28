Tom Brady on Buccaneers absence: ‘I’m 45 years old, man, a lot of (things) going on’

INDIANAPOLIS — Tom Brady made a brief, strong statement in his brief preseason debut.

He’s not rusty at all.

Five days after the planned, 11-day training camp break, Brady went 6 for 8 for 44 yards in no-huddle offense and led the Buccaneers to a field goal on their first and only drive before seeing off the Indianapolis Colts’ backup rally. A 27-10 win on Saturday night.

“I’ve played a lot of football in my day — a lot of practices, a lot of games and a lot of seasons,” Brady said. “I’m ready to go.”

In his first interview since returning to practice Monday, Brady did not explain why he needed the time off. He used profanity to say that the 45-year-old has many things to deal with.

“It’s all personal, you know, everybody has different situations that they deal with, so we all have challenges that are really unique to our lives.” Brady said. “I’m 45, man, there’s a lot of (things) going on, you know, you gotta try to figure life out the best you can. It’s a constant process.”

Still, football is front and center for the seven-time Super Bowl champ and three-time MVP.

First-year coach Todd Bowles wanted to give Brady about 10 snaps. As always, Brady exceeded expectations by executing a nearly flawless 11-play, 66-yard drive. He also converted a fourth down in the series, which had just one hiccup: settling for a 30-yard field goal.

It wasn’t just Brady under the microscope at the end of this preseason.

Receivers Mike Evans and Julio Jones and running back Leonard Fournette, though, watched the final 55 minutes from the sidelines, like Brady.

“If you go up tempo in the preseason, teams are less likely to pressure you,” Bowles said. “You get everybody involved early. We want everybody to get a good feel for the game and get in sync.

Indy played most of its starters in one quarter and Matt Ryan, the 2016 MVP with Atlanta, led the Colts to the go-ahead score — a 1-yard TD run by Dion Jackson — before taking a seat on his final series. Home performance at Lucas Oil Stadium.

“Good end to the preseason,” Indy coach Frank Reich said. “We wanted to come in here and do some things. We saw some things we wanted to see, got guys out.

Tampa Bay regained the lead on Ke’Shawn Vaughn’s 1-yard TD run.

Without Brady, the Bucks wouldn’t be ahead.

Phillip Lindsey’s 2-yard run gave Indy a 14-10 halftime lead, and Sam Ehlinger’s nifty 45-yard TD run on the second play of the second half helped the Colts pull away as Brady and Ryan now began to contemplate more challenging and meaningful matchups. the loom

“I’ve known Tom for a long time and I’ve always been impressed with his consistency, his dedication to taking care of himself, which is amazing,” Ryan said. “He’s throwing as good as ever and that’s amazing to me.”