Tampa Bay Buccaneers superstar Tom Brady appeared in his first preseason game Saturday, getting in some last-minute reps before the team plays the Dallas Cowboys in two weeks.

Brady was 6-8 with 44 passing yards as the team lost 27-10 to the Indianapolis Colts.

But not all of the questions Brady faced after the game focused on what he did on the field. It was his first time speaking to reporters since his return from an 11-day absence for “personal reasons”.

While speculation is rife as to Brady’s whereabouts, he said being away from football for 11 days isn’t difficult. He pressed a bit harder on the question.

“It’s all personal. You know everybody goes through different situations so we all have very unique challenges in our lives,” he said. “I’m 45, man, there’s a lot going on. You’ve got to figure life out the best you can. It’s a continuous process.”

Brady expressed his gratitude to the Bucks for accommodating him through what he was dealing with.

“Since I came to this organization, it has been a wonderful experience for me to come to this place and support it for so long,” he said.

“I’m ready to go.”

While Brady denied he was part of “The Masked Singer,” another report suggested he was spending time at a tropical location with his family.

Either way, the quest for an eighth Super Bowl title begins on September 11.