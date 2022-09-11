New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Tom Brady shocked the NFL world in February when he decided to call it quits after his second season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but he called it quits a month later.

Sunday, the NFL Network The 2022 season is reportedly Brady’s last.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Brady made headlines in training camp when he took an 11-day break to handle his personal business. He returned and told reporters after the final preseason game that “a lot of s— was going on.”

“I think we all grow up one day at a time,” he said earlier this month when asked if this would be his last season. “We’re not sure if we’re going to be here next year, that’s the reality for every player, every coach, every parent. You never know. We all have to make the most of the opportunity we’ve got.”

Colts’ Quenton Nelson becomes highest-paid guard in NFL history with new extension: reports

Brady took a trip to the Bahamas to “make good” on a promise to his wife, Gisele Bündchen, NFL Network reported. For the past two weeks, tabloids have speculated that their marriage is on the rocks given Brady’s decision to return to football. But the legendary NFL superstar says he will play until he turns 45 and if everything is as it is, that’s what he’ll do.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion will begin his 23rd season with the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Last year in Week 1 against Dallas, the Buccaneers won 31-29. Brady was 32 of 50 with four touchdown passes and 379 passing yards.