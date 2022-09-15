New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Tom Brady is one of the greatest athletes in his sport, so it was only right that he had some nice words to say about Roger Federer’s retirement on Thursday.

Federer announced his retirement earlier in a letter posted on social media.

Federer dominated the sport for a long time, winning 103 singles titles, including 20 Grand Slam titles and more than 1,200 matches.

Brady was asked about the Swiss tennis superstar’s decision to retire.

“Awesome. Great player. He’s a great competitor, and I think all those guys … we all work really hard, I think. We all do. I’m sure you do too. You’re at the top of your profession. We all work hard to be the best at it. And he had a great run,” Brady said.

When asked how Federer has kept himself going throughout his career, Brady says he’s been “great.”

“Always respect for everybody, and that meant a lot. He cared a lot,” Brady said. “He maximized his chances. That’s all we can ask of ourselves.”

While Federer will play another tournament, the Laver Cup, next week, Brady will turn his attention to the New Orleans Saints. Brady hasn’t fared well with the Saints since joining the Buccaneers in 2020.

“Maybe that’s the thing that jumps out the most: turnovers. They’re a very physical team, I think they beat us physically. It’s just a tough, tough team. They’re well-coached, they’ve got a lot of good players. They’ve had a winning organization for a long time. They know how to get the job done,” Brady said.

“They’ve had a lot of great core players on both sides of the ball for a long time. It’s a tough environment to play in, but you’ve got to go play … you play good teams on the road, you’ve got to play well. The last two times we played them, we didn’t do a great job.”