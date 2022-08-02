New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Tom Brady’s presence on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers has made the team more attractive for the likes of Leonard Fournette, Julio Jones and Rob Gronkowski to join him over the past three years.

However, Brady admits he doesn’t see it that way.

The seven-time Super Bowl winner said he believes players come to Tampa Bay to play for the team, not him.

“Obviously I’m an older player, I’ve been fortunate enough to know a lot of guys. Guys chose this team because of the team, not because of me,” Brady said Monday at training camp.

“We have a great organization, great teammates, and I think people are excited to join a great group of people and a great group of men. It’s never been about one person — it’s never been about this sport. It’s the ultimate team sport and I want to work with our professional players, the players who want to work hard. And I love playing with players who put the team first.”

Brady turned 45 after taking the field in Week 1 against the Dallas Cowboys.

The team added Jones and Russell Gage to their receiving corps and signed Kyle Rudolph in hopes of adding another weapon after Gronkowski’s retirement.

“They all work hard. Obviously, we’ve got great professionals who have a great work ethic and know how to play the game,” Brady said of his receivers. “Those guys are coming out to work every day, so it’s tough conditions here — not a lot of wind, and it’s very hot, and you have to prepare for that every day.”

Brady is coming off one of the best seasons of his career in 2021. He has a career-high 5,316 passing yards. He also added 43 touchdown passes. He led the league in both categories.

The Buccaneers’ run ended in the playoffs against the Los Angeles Rams. Brady announced his retirement a few days later but later reversed it.