The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will have Tom Brady start their final preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts this weekend, head coach Todd Bowles announced Thursday.

Brady also appears to be running with his first-team offense, with Bowles adding that every healthy player has some sort of role, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

Brady returned from his absence for the Bucks on Monday, and according to multiple reports, he didn’t skip a beat.

Brady, a seven-time Super Bowl winner entering his 23rd year in the league, has yet to publicly address his absence.

Preseason snaps are typically limited for veterans, especially someone like Brady, if they participate at all.

But this tuneup will only be there before Tampa Bay opens the 2022-23 NFL season on Sunday Night Football against the Dallas Cowboys Sept. 11.

After the Los Angeles Rams were knocked out of the NFC divisional round of the playoffs last season, the leaguewide question was whether Brady would return for his 23rd season.

Reports surfaced that he was hanging up his cleats for good, but Tampa Bay released a video saying “Buccaneers will put Goat under center again in 2022.”

Brady’s favorite targets are running back Leonard Fournette with Mike Evans and Chris Godwin returning this season. Veteran wide receiver Julio Jones also signed with Tampa Bay in free agency.

In Brady’s absence, Blaine Gabbert and Kyle Trask are sharing reps at quarterback.

On the stat sheet last season, Brady led the NFL in passing yards (5,316) and passing touchdowns (43) with a 102.1 quarterback rating. He arrived on August 3, 44.