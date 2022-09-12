New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The Dallas Cowboys couldn’t do anything as Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady led them to a 19-3 victory in Arlington on Sunday Night Football.

Brady had some trouble finding the end zone as Ryan Succop was called for five field goals, four of which were between the uprights. But Brady finally cashed in his 625th career touchdown, a perfect fade to wide receiver Mike Evans in the back of the end zone on a one-handed pull by Evans.

That score made it 19-3 when quarterback Dak Prescott took the ball in his hands from the out of rhythm Cowboys.

Tampa Bay’s defense was all over his receivers and they stopped Ezekiel Elliott from running the ball to them. Prescott needed to make throws and he didn’t deliver.

He finished the night just 14-29 for 134 yards, no touchdowns and an interception by Antoine Winfield Jr. in the first half.

Prescott also leaves the game in the fourth quarter after getting hit by Bucks linebacker Shaquille Barrett. It was later revealed that Prescott needed surgery on that thumb. He is now out indefinitely.

As for Brady, he finished 18-27 on the night with that touchdown and his own interception. Not his best night, but running back Leonard Fournette certainly helped him, rushing for 127 yards on 21 carries.

The Bucs showed why they would love to sign Julio Jones this offseason as well. Some believed Jones’ best days were behind him after a long season with the Tennessee Titans, but he appeared to be in great shape.

Jones caught three passes for 69 yards, including a deep bomb from Brady that Jones dove for late in the first half. He was also used in end-arounds, taking two carries for 17 yards.

Evans was the top pass catcher with five rushes for 71 yards. Chris Godwin was thrifty on just three catches for 35 yards. He tore his ACL in Week 15 last season

The Cowboys are the only team in the NFC East to drop their season opener on Sunday. They will be at home next week to face the Cincinnati Bengals, who fell in overtime to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 1.

Tampa Bay will also be on the road next Sunday to face the division rival Saints in New Orleans.