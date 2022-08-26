Together with her sister, Brooke Henderson, they set their sights on victory close to home.

It may not have been the homecoming that Brooke Henderson had envisioned.

But during the first round of the CP Women’s Open in Ottawa, where Canada’s most successful female golfer seemed unable to buy a hit after a hot start, the crowd’s support did not waver.

“It’s okay, Brooke,” one fan yelled after Henderson put up a bogey three times on her fifth hole.

“You are the best there is in Canada,” another shouted as Henderson stopped and signed autographs after her round.

Henderson finished 2-69 at the Ottawa Game and Golf Club, a course about an hour north of her hometown of Smiths Falls, Ontario.

“It’s so crazy and super cool that I have so much support,” Henderson said. “I mean, I know I’m close to home, but seeing so many people watching is just an amazing opportunity. I’m just trying to soak it up and play a little better.”

After opening with three birds on three holes, the Canadian came to a plateau. She managed only two birds more than three scarecrows before the end of the journey.

While her ball shots were excellent, Henderson’s short game let her down at times.

“I feel like I hit the ball very close today. Maybe the stick wasn’t as hot on the back nine. and I feel like everything is fine and I will play better tomorrow,” Henderson said.

Henderson is in 51st place, looking at three other Canadians on the leaderboard. Toronto amateur Lauren Zaretsky, encouraged by an ace on the fifth hole, was 3 under, while London, Ontario’s Maddy Sherik and Hamilton, Ontario’s Alena Sharp were each 4 under.

Vancouver’s 12-year-old Lucy Lin, the youngest player ever to qualify for the tournament, scored 3 out of 74.

Paula Reto of South Africa took the lead after the first round, scoring 9-62.

WATCH | Sherik tied with the short Canadian 4th under:

Maddy Sherik leads Canadian morning wave at CP Women’s Open Duration 0:50 Maddie Scherik of London, Ontario scored 4th under 67 to lead the Canadians in the morning wave during the first round of the CP Women’s Open in Ottawa.

“This is what dreams are made of”

However, it was clear who the crowd had come to see.

The 24-year-old Henderson’s 12 victories and two major titles are unmatched in Canadian history.

One of those wins came at the 2018 CP Women’s Open in Regina — a moment that Brittany Henderson, sister and caddy Brooke, says stands out in her seven years on the bag.

Only one could be better.

“Per [Brooke] making it even closer to home in Ottawa would be great,” Brittany said ahead of this week’s tournament.

Just last month at the Evian Championships in France, it became possible to firmly establish himself as the greatest Canadian golfer.

Brooke took the lead over the weekend, becoming the first LPGA player to open a major with two rounds of 64. But she was back with the pack on Saturday, and Sunday was almost disastrous when an early four-hit hit knocked her out of the game. lead in full.

“I told her, ‘This is what dreams are made of.’ And I’m serious,” Brittany said. “I had so much fun. Even though it’s tense and you’re serious there. But I had so much fun just being in that position.”

Fans are waving posters of Brooke Henderson’s face. (Justin Tang/Canadian Press)

Despite the scarecrow on the next hole, Brook hit three of his last five and eventually bounced back to win with a 10-footer on the 18th.

The same spirit the Hendersons hope to keep on Friday in Ottawa and, if all goes well, into the weekend.

At the moment, the sisters have a lot of experience playing golf together.

When they were kids, they played matches where the winner got chocolate milk or just didn’t have to do the dishes.

It was a sisterly rivalry that quickly leveled off despite Brittany’s age advantage. They broke their home record for about a year a day apart from each other.

“I feel like it was a healthy competition and it just made us good opponents on the golf course. But I was six and a half years older than her, so I felt like she was always really trying to keep up with me, it’s a tough task when you’re so much younger,” Brittany said.

By 2015, each of them had turned professional: Brittany after graduating from college at Coastal Carolina University and Brooke when she was just 17 years old.

They were both coached by their father, Dave Henderson, and the sisters helped each other whenever possible.

Brooke Henderson stands with her father Dave Henderson during a game at the CP Women’s Open Pro-Am on Wednesday. (Adrian Wilde/Canadian Press)

But when Brooke won her first professional tournament that year, they realized that if they teamed up, the stakes could go from chocolate milk to millions of dollars.

Paul Vaillancourt, a former professional at Smiths Falls Golf and Country Club who spent time with the Hendersons as a child, said that Brooke “doesn’t like to lose”.

“She doesn’t have the most classic golf swing you see out there. I mean, she certainly has a lot of strengths,” he said. “But I think it was her demeanor of just wanting to put the ball in the hole that has always made her so successful.”

Modest but competitive

When people describe Brook, the former goaltender, some classic Canadian hockey stereotypes come to mind.

“She is so active, happy. If I asked her to do little things like pick a range or clean clubs, she was always one of the best to do it,” Vallancourt recalled.

Golf Canada CEO Lawrence Applebaum said “she has an incredible IQ for golf. She has a competitive edge that is so interesting to watch. And only the greatest athletes of all time see that.”

Marketing Director Lisa Fercool added: “She has a certain humility that I think is natural to Canadians. And so I think that this patriotism really makes her special, because she represents our entire nation.”

Brooke and Brittany now live about 15 minutes apart in southwest Florida. Despite her husband’s best efforts, Brittany hasn’t played in years – she says her competitive activities will make it hard if she inevitably misses a fairway or two.

“Brittany was very talented. Personally, I think she could have been in the top 30 on the LPGA Tour. That’s my opinion,” Vaillantour said.

Brooke said she hoped Brittany would stay in her bag “for a long time.”

“Just being able to travel the world together has been a very fun journey. She is my best friend and works hard for me on and off the track,” Brooke said.

The sisters have taken trophies all over the world, from France to Hawaii to Saskatchewan.

But here in Ottawa, what’s closest to home can mean the most.