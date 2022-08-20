Toews and Schultz canceled participation in the forum of UCP leaders organized by a group of supporters of independence

Former Treasury Secretary Travis Toews and former Children’s Secretary Rebecca Schultz canceled their participation in the United Conservative leaders’ forum organized by the pro-independence group.

Toews’ campaign co-chairman told CBC News on Friday that Toews’ team didn’t understand that Alberta Prosperity Project (APP) advocates, although the front page of its website says, “The path to freedom and prosperity is through independence.”

A rep for Schultz confirmed to CBC News that she would also withdraw from the debate after previously committing to attend.

On August 25 in Edmonton, the advocacy group plans to hold a leadership forum with several leading candidates hosted by right-wing media group Rebel News.

Poster for a dinner and forum hosted by the Alberta Prosperity Project and Rebel News before Toews and Schultz announced their exit. (Alberta Prosperity Project/Facebook)

Daniel Smith, Brian Jean and Todd Lowen are also listed as members. On Friday, all three confirmed their attendance at the event.

In a joint statement, Toews and Schultz said they would not be attending because it was a fundraising event “in support of a third-party advocacy group that supports an independent Alberta.”

They also raised concerns about the plan outlined on the APP website. rival political party with district associations.

“We hope that other candidates will reconsider their position in support of separatism,” Toews and Schultz added.

In a statement, APP chief executive Dennis Modry said Toews and Schultz’s decision not to participate is a sign that they “do not represent all Albertans.”

“Their reluctance to engage in political dialogue sends a message to the thousands of APP members and Albertans who follow our organization,” Modry wrote to CBC News.

“Political dialogue is a sign of a progressive society, and its absence is a clear sign that they don’t care about every Albertan. It also shows that they don’t want to answer tough questions.”

Chris Workentine, co-chair of Toews’ leadership proposal, says his campaign was disappointed to learn that APP was using the event to raise funds for itself. It sells dinner tickets for $150 each and VIP tickets for $350, which offer special access for candidates.

Information about the band’s goals and ticket prices has been posted on the band’s website and social media since early August, but Workentin says it’s only in recent days that Toews’ organizers have come to realize this.

Warkentin takes the blame.

Friday’s post on the Alberta Prosperity Project’s Facebook page. (Alberta Prosperity Project/Facebook)

“I didn’t do my due diligence on this,” said the campaign co-chair, a Conservative MP for Northwest Alberta.

Supporters vouched for the APP’s credibility, Varkentin said.

“I had to do what normal people would do and find this group on Google,” Varkentin said.

Taves’ decision to withdraw from the independence group’s fundraiser came a day after CBC News inquired about his participation. A few hours later, Schultz told the CBC that she was also withdrawing from the debate.

In an emailed statement on Friday, Danielle Smith said “of course” she is still attending the event.

“Why on earth should we marginalize this group and thousands of its supporters by leaving their forum? These are ordinary, hard-working Albertans, extremely disappointed with Ottawa. I think most Albertans understand this frustration. I totally understand,” Smith wrote. .

“I would like to remind Travis that we need to go and talk to these Albertans and convince them that Canada can still work if Alberta takes the lead in enforcing our Constitution and restoring and protecting our provincial rights, and explain to them how we we are planning for it.”

She added that she hoped Toews would reconsider his decision not to attend.

Positions on independence

None of the UCP leadership candidates advocates complete independence from Alberta, although some of them take positions that would change the province’s relationship with Canada.

However, Smith said her first day as prime minister’s priority would be to initiate a bill called the Alberta Sovereignty Act. Allegedly, this will allow the province to stop enforcing any federal laws that it unilaterally deems not in the interests of Alberta or violate its jurisdiction.

Jean said he would campaign broadly for Alberta’s “autonomy”, while other candidates, with the exception of Loewen, criticized Smith’s “sovereignty” game as unconstitutional, chaotic, and harmful to Alberta’s business investment climate.

APP is not a political party, but an organization founded in January. Its leaders toured the province with lectures and barbecues promoting their vision for an independent Republic of Alberta.

Toews’ initial plans to join the Rebel News event ran counter to Jason Kenny’s past decision to disassociate himself from Ezra Levant’s often inflammatory and activist digital operation, which outgoing prime minister said he took an “alternative right-wing editorial direction” in 2017.

UCP cabinet ministers have largely stayed away from Rebel News, although Gene and Smith have recently given interviews.

‘Not surprised’

Lori Williams, an associate professor of political studies at Mount Royal University, says she’s not surprised there are candidates who refuse to participate in this forum.

“I’m not surprised that there are people who are wondering if they want to participate in this event because of the organizations involved. You are definitely far from the mainstream,” she said.

However, she added, it could be an opportunity for more moderate candidates to question Danielle Smith about her proposed Alberta Sovereignty Act.

“But it might just be too much fringe flirting… and be more of a hindrance than a benefit,” Williams said.

“Honestly, I was surprised that any of the candidates other than Danielle Smith, Todd Lowen and Brian Jean were involved in this. It sort of fits in with their traditional, sort of, more correct position on the spectrum.”