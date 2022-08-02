type here...
Entertainment Todd and Julie Chrisley say they 'feel like we're...
Entertainment

Todd and Julie Chrisley say they ‘feel like we’re bleeding’ since the conviction.

By printveela editor

-

9
0
- Advertisment -


(CNN)Todd and Julie Chrisley’s marriage has gotten stronger since they were convicted Conspiracy to defraud banks Of the more than $30 million in loans.

According to A recent episode of the “Chrisley Confessions” podcast In which the couple talked about their lives since their convictions.
Julie Chrisley said she started reading a book about recovery and said “It doesn’t matter how messed up life is. It’s never too late for God to restore your family, your health, your mind.”
    “Sometimes we need a shakedown so we can wake up,” she said. “And the lesson for us is that it’s never too late. We’re never too far gone. God is always good and he always remembers us.”

      Todd and Julie Chrisley broke their silence after the cheating allegations
      Her husband said the whole situation has brought him and his wife closer.
      Read on
      “I think my marriage, for me personally, internally, is the strongest it’s ever been,” Todd Chrisley said. “I feel like my marriage is feeding a part of me that I didn’t know was starving. I feel like I understand Julie on a different level than before.”
      The “Chrisley Knows Best” star and his accountant Peter Tarantino were also convicted of multiple tax crimes, and Julie Chrisley was convicted of obstruction of justice and wire fraud.
        During the podcast, Todd Chrisley said that an unnamed employee was responsible for “everything that happened” and said that he prayed to God to remove the animosity towards that person from his heart.
        “People will get what’s coming, but it’s in God’s time,” his wife said.
          “It’s not on our time. That’s where we want to push,” she said. “We want to rush it because we’re hurting so much that we just want to see someone’s love because we feel like we’re bleeding.”
          He will be sentenced on October 6.

          Previous articleGeorge Soros says liberal prosecutors don’t blame for crime spike, vows continued support
          Next articlePadres to acquire superstar Juan Soto from Nationals in MLB trade deadline blockbuster

          Latest news

          US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

          California deputies uncover more than 40 pounds of cocaine while investigating suspected drug dealer

          off Video Fox News Flash Top Headlines for August 2 Here are...
          Read more
          Politicsprintveela editor - 0

          For Women Wins $1M in Ad Blitz Supporting Female GOP Lawmakers Fighting for Lower Gas Prices

          closer Video Myra Flores: Tacos and music won't win Latinos votes Rep....
          Read more
          Entertainmentprintveela editor - 0

          Unsealed Dep v. Heard Docs Says Johnny Depp Is Suffering From Erectile Dysfunction

          closer Video Fans cheer for Johnny Depp in LondonNewYou can listen...
          Read more
          Sportsprintveela editor - 0

          Red Sox trade reliever Jake Diekman to White Sox, acquire outfielder Tommy Pham from Reds

          closer Video Here are the top headlines from Fox News Flash....
          Read more
          - Advertisement -
          Lifestyleprintveela editor - 0

          Bike tours take off post-Covid, as a recent trip to Portugal proved as much

          closer Video Look for alternative means of travel during extreme heat: Expert...
          Read more
          CANADAprintveela editor - 0

          Climate change is warming Canada’s vast boreal forests, increasing the risk of fires and disease.

          The boreal forest extends across Canada, providing habitat for a range of birds and other wildlife. (Contributed by...
          Read more

          Must read

          - Advertisement -

          You might also likeRELATED
          Recommended to you

          Editor Picks

          Must Read

          Hot Topics

          About Us

          Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

          Contact us: contact@printveela.com

          Follow Us

          © Copyright - Printveela News