Todd and Julie Chrisley say they ‘feel like we’re bleeding’ since the conviction.

(CNN) Todd and Julie Chrisley’s marriage has gotten stronger since they were convicted Conspiracy to defraud banks Of the more than $30 million in loans.

Julie Chrisley said she started reading a book about recovery and said “It doesn’t matter how messed up life is. It’s never too late for God to restore your family, your health, your mind.”

“Sometimes we need a shakedown so we can wake up,” she said. “And the lesson for us is that it’s never too late. We’re never too far gone. God is always good and he always remembers us.”

Her husband said the whole situation has brought him and his wife closer.

