Todd and Julie Chrisley say they ‘feel like we’re bleeding’ since the conviction.

(CNN)Todd and Julie Chrisley’s marriage has gotten stronger since they were convicted Conspiracy to defraud banks Of the more than $30 million in loans.
According to A recent episode of the “Chrisley Confessions” podcast In which the couple talked about their lives since their convictions.
Julie Chrisley said she started reading a book about recovery and said “It doesn’t matter how messed up life is. It’s never too late for God to restore your family, your health, your mind.”
“Sometimes we need a shakedown so we can wake up,” she said. “And the lesson for us is that it’s never too late. We’re never too far gone. God is always good and he always remembers us.”
Her husband said the whole situation has brought him and his wife closer.
“I think my marriage, for me personally, internally, is the strongest it’s ever been,” Todd Chrisley said. “I feel like my marriage is feeding a part of me that I didn’t know was starving. I feel like I understand Julie on a different level than before.”
The “Chrisley Knows Best” star and his accountant Peter Tarantino were also convicted of multiple tax crimes, and Julie Chrisley was convicted of obstruction of justice and wire fraud.
During the podcast, Todd Chrisley said that an unnamed employee was responsible for “everything that happened” and said that he prayed to God to remove the animosity towards that person from his heart.
“People will get what’s coming, but it’s in God’s time,” his wife said.
“It’s not on our time. That’s where we want to push,” she said. “We want to rush it because we’re hurting so much that we just want to see someone’s love because we feel like we’re bleeding.”
He will be sentenced on October 6.