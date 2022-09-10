type here...
CANADA POLITICS Today, the Conservatives are choosing a new leader. ...
Today, the Conservatives are choosing a new leader. Here’s how to follow events on the CBC

By printveela editor

After a wild campaign, the Conservative Party of Canada is about to choose its new leader ahead of the next federal election. The CBC news will be there when the results come in.

CBC.ca will receive updates day and night and will be live streaming starting at 5:00 pm ET.

CBC News to host a special live broadcast hosted by chief political correspondent Rosemary Barton, joined by Vassie Kapelos, starting at 5:00 pm ET on CBC News Network, CBC Gem and the CBC News app and at 6:00 pm ET on CBC TV.

Listen to the CBC Radio special live from Ottawa hosted by Susan Bonner and Katherine Cullen. Starts at 6:30 pm ET on CBC Radio One and the CBC Listen app.

