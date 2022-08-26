‘Today is a fantastic day’: Manitoba welcomes more than 300 Afghan refugees

A charter plane from Pakistan carrying more than 300 Afghan refugees landed in Winnipeg on Friday morning.

This flight is part of the Government of Canada’s commitment to resettle 40,000 Afghans in Canada.

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada told CBC News that about 17,600 Afghans and their families have arrived in Canada since August 2021.

A year after Kabul was taken over by the Taliban, Afghanistan is facing a humanitarian crisis as millions fight for food and women and girls are deprived of basic rights.

For Syed Najib Amin, this is a day of great joy and pain.

Friday marks exactly one year since his brother and sister-in-law were killed by a suicide bomber near Kabul airport on the day they were due to leave Afghanistan. Their death orphaned two boys, now 2.5 and 4 years old.

Amin, who lives in Montreal, flew to Winnipeg on Thursday to pick up his nephews.

“We suffered a lot, so today is a fantastic day. This is the happiest day of my life. I can’t wait to hug my nephews,” he said, choking out the words between sobs.

The boys lived in Pakistan with another uncle and his wife, who are also on the trip. Amin plans to move them all to Montreal to live with his family.

“We counted every second of our lives [to get them]. Today God gave me another life. I can’t describe how happy and emotional I am.”

According to Amin, the flight was originally supposed to arrive last month but was delayed, making the wait seem much longer.

But that day has finally arrived, “and I no longer live in the past,” Amin said. “I am a present person.”

Boris Ntambwe, resettlement and housing manager for Accueil Francophone, said 115 refugees will go to Brandon, Winkler and Winnipeg, while the rest will settle in different parts of Canada.

“We are going to offer them, first of all, a place… [to] eat, get some rest, eat and look around immediately to see if there are any immediate needs that need to be addressed, any medical or health concerns,” he said.

In this image provided by the US Marine Corps, families board a US Air Force Boeing C-17 Globemaster III during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Kabul, Afghanistan, August 24, 2021. (Sgt. Samuel Ruiz/US Marine Corps/Associated Press)

A non-profit organization providing services and programs for new arrivals in the province was there to welcome the refugees around 7 a.m. Friday and had been waiting for their arrival since early July.

“It was constantly delayed, and at this particular point in time, it was not easy … Hotels are booked everywhere. We’re taking Ukrainians, we’re taking Afghans, so it’s packed to capacity,” said Ntambwe, who was in charge of many of the moving parts of Friday’s arrival.

He says he is working with airlines, hotels, airports, catering and health services to ensure Afghans have everything they need.

Boris Ntambwe, resettlement and housing manager for Accueil Francophone, is partnering with other nonprofits, hospitality businesses and airports to help bring over 300 Afghan refugees to Canada. (Karen Pauls/CBC)

Westman Immigration is ready to accept 50 refugees in Brandon – the largest flow of refugees the organization has ever received at one time.

They will then help sort out temporary and permanent housing and provide families with a needs assessment, a spokesman for Westman Immigration Services said.

People moving to other destinations in Canada will spend a few days in Winnipeg before continuing their journey.

Ariana Yaftali, who was born in Kabul and co-founded the Afghan-Canadian Women’s Organization, is one of the volunteers supporting the newcomers.

She knows from personal experience how overwhelmed and emotional refugees can be when they arrive.

“We will provide this critical support that ensures they are now in a safe place, they are in Canada, where we respect human rights. They are free from any form of violence. [and] persecution,” Yaftali said.

She hopes she can be a role model and help them deal with things like getting ready for winter weather and getting their kids into school, challenges Yaftali faced when she first arrived in Canada.

“If they see people like me, members of the community, or people who have walked this path…then they will see, oh, you know what? This person can do it, and I can too.”