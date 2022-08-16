type here...
To encourage fans to vote, the NBA will not hold games on Election Day

The National Basketball Association announced that it will not hold any games on Nov. 8 — election day for the 2022 midterms — to encourage fans to make plans to vote.

Ashley Landis/AP


Ashley Landis/AP

The NBA will not hold any games on Nov. 8 — Election Day for the 2022 midterms — in an effort to focus on encouraging fans to vote.

“The scheduling decision stems from the NBA family’s focus on promoting nonpartisan civic engagement and encouraging fans to plan to vote during the midterm elections,” the league said. Tweet.

The announcement was first reported by NBC News.

Additionally, on the Monday before Election Day, the league’s 30 teams will play in a “Civic Busy Night” to encourage fans and employees to vote this year.

“This is unusual. We don’t usually change the schedule for an outside event,” James Cadogan, executive director of the National Basketball Social Justice Coalition, told NBC. “Voting and Election Day are obviously unique and extremely important to our democracy.”

This isn’t the first time the NBA has taken steps to get involved in voter turnout.

In 2020, the league announced that it was converting several arenas into polling locations for the presidential election. The decision was a deal to restart the game after players walked out following a Kenosha, Wisconsin, police officer’s shooting of Jacob Blake, a black man.

NBA star LeBron James also launched an initiative to protect voting rights that same year.



