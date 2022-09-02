To date, zero kills in Alberta’s invasive wild boar bounty hunt

An incentive program touted as a solution to Alberta’s wild boar problem has resulted in zero homicides in the five months since the province announced invasive pig season.

Since April 1, the province has offered Albertans a boar kill proof reward as part of two pilot programs that are part of a larger feral hog eradication effort, including increased surveillance and new compensation to farmers.

The price is for heads of wild pigs; Or rather, their ears.

The two-year “Stronger Capture Incentive” encourages the destruction of wild boar herds. Hunters get paid $75 for a pair of ears, provided they kill the whole fish finder.

A separate annual program offers hunters $75 for every pair of ears they turn in.

However, not a single bounty hunter received a bounty this week, raising concerns about the effectiveness of the hunt.

In a statement to the CBC on Tuesday, the province said no reward has been received to date.

“Looking for a new animal”

Terry Fisher, a lifelong hunter from De Winton, a village in the foothills of southern Alberta, wants to help the province deal with its problem. But trying to track down a feral pig seems like a “dead end,” he said.

While hunters may keep secrets about their hunting grounds, the government lacks information on where to look for wild boars, he said.

Online hunting bulletin boards are filled with posts from Albertans looking for tips on how and where to catch animals. The province is not releasing locations “due to privacy concerns,” the report said.

“I can’t figure out where they are,” Fischer said. “You are always looking for a new creature. And there is no information for this.”

If the province wants to help eliminate them, he said, more needs to be done to train potential hunters.

“They are talking about how it could be close to the scale of the epidemic. Okay, so where is it?

Alberta tried to get rid of large fanged animals. Wild boars are one of the most destructive and rapidly spreading invasive species on the continent.

The province’s wild pig population includes Eurasian wild boars, as well as Eurasian-domestic pig hybrids, escaped farm animals and their offspring.

Pigs are incredibly destructive.

They trample down natural habitats, devour crops and prey on livestock. They pollute water sources by floundering in wetlands and carry diseases that can be transmitted to domestic pigs.

An expert warns that feral pigs could outsmart bounty hunters trying to track them down. (Presented by Ryan Brook)

The Alberta Hunting Award will run until March 31, 2023. The hunting part of the program will last until the spring of 2024.

To date, the Borough of Bonnyville, the Borough of Peace, and the County of Stettler have signed contracts for both pilot projects.

Ryan Brook, an associate professor in the University of Saskatchewan’s Department of Agriculture and director of the Canadian Wild Pigs Research Project, said he was glad the awards weren’t up for grabs.

Hunting is an ineffective tool for managing feral pigs and is likely to exacerbate the problem, he said.

“The government of Alberta has done a lot of good things,” Brooke said. “In many ways they are leading the country in terms of fighting feral pigs. This award was not one of them.”

Outsmart the hunt?

Hunting will disperse the pigs across the landscape and make them more nocturnal and elusive, Brooke said.

According to him, animals will learn to avoid threats and outsmart hunters.

“Unfortunately, sport hunting has played an important role in the actual increase in the population and its spread,” he said.

“Now they occupy more than one million square kilometers of Canada … and are completely out of control, spreading across the prairies.”

I don’t approve of any do-it-yourself work, in general, on pigs. -Ryan Brook

Trapping is most effective at killing feral pigs, he said, but it must be a coordinated effort to capture and kill the entire animal.

“Homemade traps and going out and shooting groups of pigs are almost guaranteed ways to make the problem worse in both cases.

“I do not approve of any do-it-yourself work with pigs.”

Brook said the province should stop headhunting the way it used to.

Alberta’s previous boar incentive program, introduced in 2008, provided for a $50 payout upon proof of killing.

More than 1,000 wild boars have been slaughtered under this programme, which was closed in 2017. A government report from the time noted that interest was waning and hunting could make pigs more wary and harder to track.

At Hog Wild Specialties, near Myerthorpe, 135 km northwest of Edmonton, hunters have been tracking wild boars in fenced-in hunting grounds for years.

Earl Hagman, who owns the business, raises animals for meat and also arranges guided hunts.

He doesn’t mind the government reward, but wonders if the hunters will be able to track down the pigs in the wild.

Hagman said he often gets calls from hunters looking for information on where to find the animals in the bush, but said he hadn’t seen them in years.

He started raising and selling European wild boars in 1991. At that time, the province encouraged farmers to diversify their activities.

The pigs were advertised as a hardy and tasty livestock option, but there were no requirements for safe keeping. And few believed that pigs could live through Alberta’s cold winters.

Hagman conducts more than 100 captive hunts each year and says clients are quickly hooked on the challenge and the harvest.

“They love meat. They come back again and again for meat.”