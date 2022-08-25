New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

More and more parents today are enrolling their children in private Christian schools to combat the awakening curriculum of many public schools in America. They are choosing to enroll children in schools that support the faith and values ​​they instill at home.

“Fox & Friends First” co-host Carly Shimkus spoke with Bishop Ryan Catholic School President Fr. Jadyn Nelson and parent Perry Olsen on Wednesday morning, August 24, 2022, about the current move for some parents to opt out of public school education.

Fr. Nelson explains that his school in Minot, North Dakota, is seeing increasing interest from parents in private Christian education.

“This year we grew by 6% [in enrollment] Overall, and for the last five years we’ve been seeing gains of about 5% per year,” says Fr. Nelson.

“Sixty-seven new families for a small school like ours have a good interest in what we’re doing here.”

When asked why he thought the Catholic school option was more popular with families, he said values ​​were key.

“When people look at what they want for their children in terms of an educational environment, I think they want to provide an environment that is consistent with their own values ​​and where they want to communicate with their children. Home,” he explained.

He continued, “When we provide discipline and a faith-based education that has a strong moral foundation, they value it.”

Perry Olsen, who has three children enrolled in the school, agrees.

“The father really hit it off. It’s kind of continuing … the values ​​that we’re trying to instill in our kids at home, and that continues in their education,” he explained.

He noted that at Bishop Ryan, a “classical-style education” was introduced, which he called “a little bit different than some of the other options. That’s a big plus.”

He said, “Knowing that the caring and moral foundation hopefully laid at home continues at school while they’re here, isn’t that right?”

He said, “The kids have been in school for a long time. It’s reassuring for my wife and me to continue here.”

Shimkus notes that a school board in Fargo, North Dakota, recently banned the Pledge of Allegiance because it contained the word “God” — until a fierce public backlash against the decision forced them to reinstate it.

Fr. Commenting on the issue, Nelson said, “I think it’s a misunderstanding of church-state separation.”

He continued, “I think we’re seeing the Supreme Court look back at what the original intent of the Constitution was, and in that historical era you can clearly see that we’re looking at the state not imposing religion, but it certainly shouldn’t take God out of the public square.”

“There’s some kind of explanation behind their idea that you can’t even mention God’s name in public,” he said.

“But apparently that’s not what our nation’s founding fathers thought,” he said.