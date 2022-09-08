New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

You may not believe it, but the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA), with its prime-time TV contracts and multimillion-dollar advertising budget, is a nonprofit organization under federal law. For decades the NCAA has been immune from Title IX lawsuits because it is a nonprofit organization that receives no federal funding. But two federal courts recently redefined the meaning of “federal financial assistance” under Title IX and changed the equation for women athletes who want to sue the NCAA.

Last month, federal courts in Maryland and California ruled against religious schools in sexual-harassment cases and declared their nonprofit tax-exempt status amounts to federal financial aid. By the same logic, it doesn’t matter that the NCAA receives no federal money. The fact that the IRS granted him the privilege of being exempt from federal taxes is financial assistance.

While these opinions have been rightfully criticized, their rationale could pave the way for female student athletes to sue the NCAA for a discriminatory policy that allows biological males to compete in women’s sports.

Under the policies enforced by the NCAA, women are being exploited in ways that were never intended. Look no further than this year’s veritable March Madness, when school records were broken at the University of Pennsylvania (UPenn) and a female swimmer took home the NCAA national title in women’s swimming as a self-proclaimed male swimmer. Leah Thomas’ records have not been won with any fairness or equality in women’s sports. It was stolen and only because the NCAA allowed it to happen.

The NCAA’s “inclusion” policy, which dates back more than a decade, clearly ignores its undeniable impact: any female player who identifies as male is a symbol for a men’s team, any man competing on a women’s team receives a trophy and is nominated. For female athlete of the year.

If a court needs to use a new rationale to sue the NCAA to correct blatant sex discrimination against women, bring it up.

After 50 years of Title IX paving the way for female athletes to excel in collegiate athletics, it’s time to stop the new discrimination frenzy in women’s sports. When IX was passed in 1972, fewer than 30,000 women were playing college sports. In 2020, more than 222,000 women were competing in the NCAA – 44% of all collegiate student-athletes. Today, Title IX protections for female athletes are being eroded.

For decades, the NCAA has concealed its status as a “non-recipient” of federal funds to avoid liability in Title IX gender discrimination cases. Based on this, the courts – up to the Supreme Court – are dominated by his army of lawyers.

Twenty-two years ago, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg reasoned that the NCAA could have “federal financial assistance” from its college dues-paying members, “indirect assistance.” But even Justice Ginsburg, a champion of women’s equality, did not go so far as to adopt that theory. NCAA Vs. In Smith (1999), including a college volleyball player in her concurrence, Ginsburg defended the NCAA, writing:

At most, the association’s receipt of dues indicates that its members benefit indirectly from federal assistance. This showing, without more, is insufficient to trigger Title IX coverage.

Which makes the developments in these federal court cases all the more important for women’s athletes and ominous for the NCAA.

The NCAA will avoid this threat, arguing that it is an improper reading of Supreme Court precedent. But the case cannot hide from new developments in the law or the scrutiny of how female athletes faced discrimination, intimidation and harassment by allowing a male-bodied swimmer to invade the women’s locker room and knock female winners off the podium. . College sports should not make women the object of sexism because some men want to be women. The Biden administration should not redefine gender as “gender identity” by mandating new Title IX regulations.

That’s why female student athletes who have been asked to stand down must now use their voices in court against the NCAA. Over the course of several seasons in women’s track and swimming, the NCAA has accused collegiate female athletes of harassment and discrimination in their own athletic events. The majority of Americans understand this injustice and oppose what is happening today.

Female athletes participating under the banner of the NCAA need a way to protect their rights. Shamefully, no university has stood up for female athletes and against the NCAA on this issue. The NCAA and its governing board will argue that they have off-loaded policy decisions regarding transgender athlete participation to national and international sports organizations. Don’t go too fast. The elitist NCAA fails to connect the dots that its dues-paying member organizations answer to the laws of the United States, not the International Olympic Committee.

Title IX is US law and nowhere in that statute prohibiting discrimination on the basis of sex does it state that sex discrimination protects men who identify as women from competing in women’s sports or using women’s locker rooms.

Female players should have their day on the court. Female athletes deserve justice and fairness in women’s sports. One way or another, the courts must protect women’s rights under federal law.