Tennessee Titans Third round draft pick Malik Willis Made his preseason debut Thursday night and, like most rookies, showed flashes of potential mixed with areas that need additional work.

Willis got the start for the Titans, completing six of 11 passes for 107 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions in a 23-10 loss. A loss to the Baltimore Ravens . Willis’ feet made the most exciting plays, rushing for 38 yards and a touchdown on five carries.

“I mean, you’ve got a lot to learn, a lot of watching film, so it’s great to go out there and play football again,” Willis said after the game. According to NFL.com . “You know, I lost some things, and I corrected it with my legs and continued to rely on it, but that was for the pre-season.

“So you see those things against a live defense that we haven’t played before. … You’ve got to watch film, check for what it’s worth and keep working. I mean, we’re in the middle of camp in this.”

Early in the second quarter, Willis was able to avoid pressure from the Baltimore front, rushing for a 7-yard touchdown.

Pi Tennessee’s next possession Willis showed off his arm, completing a 48-yard pass to Racey McMath before leading the Titans to a field goal.

It’s a play Titans head coach Mike Vrabel wishes he’d seen more of.

“He’s got to try to throw the ball when guys are open, be more decisive,” Vrabel said. “We’ll evaluate it, see if there’s a timing issue or what’s going on. We want to get him out there, see how he reacts. There are some good plays and some plays we’ll have to look at timing. Release and if we make the right decisions.”

Willis was drafted out of Liberty after Tennessee traded up in the third round to grab him. He’s competing with Logan Woodside for the backup job behind Ryan Tannehill.