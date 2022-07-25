New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

David WarnerBest known for his roles in “Titanic” and “The Omen,” dies at 80.

Warner died on Sunday From a “cancer-related illness,” the BBC first reported.

“Over the past 18 months he approached his diagnosis with characteristic grace and dignity,” his family told the outlet in a statement.

“He will be greatly missed by us, his family and friends and will be remembered as a kind, generous and compassionate man, partner and father whose extraordinary legacy of work touched many lives over the years. We are heartbroken.”

Warner was born in Manchester, England. He attended the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art and later pursued a career in film, theater and television.

The actor is very famous for his Characters in “Titanic”. and “The Omen.”

Warner won a supporting actor Emmy for “Masada.”

He recently appeared in “Mary Poppins Returns” and “Teen Titans Go!”

