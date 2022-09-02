New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Timothee Chalamet didn’t hold back when talking about the negative effects social media is having on society while promoting his new film at a press conference during the Venice Film Festival.

During the press event for his new film “Bones and All”. Chalamet got the honesty He believes in his feelings surrounding social media and the damage it has caused, saying he is thankful he didn’t grow up when social media was so popular.

“Being young now and being young when—I can only speak for my generation—is to be judged seriously,” Chalamet said. I can’t imagine growing up with the social media onslaught.

His new film takes place in the 1980s, when social media didn’t exist and people weren’t inundated with other people’s opinions on a constant basis. Chalamet admits it’s refreshing to live as someone who doesn’t worry about updating his social media presence.

He does not accept society’s constant need to filter its thoughts and emotions through a lens Social media And what others have to say about their situation.

“It was a relief to play characters who were wrestling with inner turmoil without the ability to go on Reddit, or Twitter, Instagram or TikTok and figure out where they fit in,” he explained.

Although Chalamet admits that social media has beneficial components, there is much more about it that, in his opinion, ultimately causes the downfall of society.

“I don’t judge,” he added. “You can find your tribe there… [but] I think it is difficult to live now. I think the collapse of society is in the air. That’s why I hope this film will get priority,” he said.

Chalamet’s co-star Taylor Russell has also now expressed her concerns over the growing power of social media over young people and the threats it poses to society.

“I have a little brother who’s 19, 20 years old and thinking about him in this world and the self-judgment and judgment of other people seems to flow every day in such an intense and intense way that it’s scary, because hopefully you can find your own compass through it all and it’s hard now. Looks like work,” Russell said.

The film marks Chalamet’s second time working with director and screenwriter Luca Guadagnino. Both have worked together before.”Call me by your name“And Chalamet has wanted to reunite with him ever since.

“I’m dying to work with Luca again to tell a story that’s as grounded as the first one we told,” he said. “It’s about disenfranchised people in every possible way, only this time in the American Midwest in the ’80s.”

The film, “Bones and All,” is based on the 2015 novel of the same name, about a teenage girl who indulges in cannibalism, played by Russell, and the relationship between her and a lonely man, played by Lee. It follows their journey as they travel across the country together.

His New movie It will release on November 23.