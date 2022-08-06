New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

“Six Days Seven Nights” star Anne Heche The vehicle crashed twice within minutes on Friday, with the second crash causing a fire in Mar Vista, California.

The house was reportedly engulfed in flames and Heche was evacuated to an area Los Angeles Hospital According to emergency responders, immediately by ambulance.

Fortunately, her ex-boyfriend Thomas Jane said the actress is reportedly in “stable” condition and is “expected to be discharged,” According to the Daily Mail.

Read on for details on how Heche survived a dramatic and fiery car accident.

Anne Heche ‘expected to be fired’ in ‘stable’ condition after chaotic car crash: report

Anne Heche’s first car accident

Heche, 53, was driving a blue Mini Cooper that crashed into a garage at an apartment complex in Los Angeles.

The first crash happened around 11:00 a.m. She apparently fled the scene and crashed her car into another house on the same block. According to the Daily Mail.

Witnesses told TMZ people tried to get the actress out of her car before she fled.

Anne Heche’s second car accident

According to FOX 11, minutes after her first crash, Heche crashed into a nearby home in Mar Vista and caught fire.

Anne Heche’s car crashed and burst into flames

The Los Angeles Fire Department shared a statement that there was only one person in the vehicle when it crashed into the 1952 two-story home.

Anne Heche crashes the car into the house, setting it on fire; The actress was taken in an ambulance with severe burns

“Fifty-nine firefighters took 65 minutes to access, contain and fully extinguish the stubborn fire in the heavily damaged structure and rescued a female adult who was in the vehicle, who was taken by LAFD paramedics to an area hospital in critical condition,” the statement said. Said.

Brian Humphrey, Rep Los Angeles Fire Department, Fox News Digital said the victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

A resident was at home at the time of the accident and survived the accident. But Heche suffered burns and was “conscious and breathing” when she was placed on a stretcher.

Anne He was rushed to the hospital after the accident

Helicopter footage captured the fire department extinguishing the fire and loading Heche into an ambulance to be transferred for further care.

According to the video footage, Heche was seen wheeled in a white sheet. Burn victims are often wrapped in a clean sheet, and clean water is sometimes applied to the sheet to cool the burns.

10 people, including three children, died in a Pennsylvania house fire

Video footage shows Heche sitting up suddenly as firefighters are seen carrying her to an ambulance.

According to TMZ, doctors were unable to perform tests to determine if Hache was under the influence while driving her vehicle.

According to FOX 11, no other injuries were reported and the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

A representative for Heche did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

According to TMZ, Heche was intubated at the hospital.

Former partners of Anne Haye pay tribute

Despite the split, Haye’s ex-boyfriend Thomas Jane paid an emotional tribute to the actress.

“Although Anne and I are no longer an item, today’s tragic news is devastating to me and all those who loved her,” Jane told the media outlet.

“My heart goes out to Anne and her two sons. Right now Anne is stable and moving forward.”

Heche’s other former partner of more than 10 years, James Tupper, also paid tribute to the wounded actress.

Tupper shared a photo of Heche and their son Atlas on Instagram Friday night, writing, “Thoughts and prayers for this beautiful woman, actress and mother tonight AnneHeche. We love you.”

Fox News’ Janelle Ash contributed to this report.