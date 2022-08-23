Timeline for massive wind power project in New Zealand is ‘extremely ambitious’, consultant says

World leaders are in Stevenville on Tuesday to sign an agreement to sell Canadian hydrogen to Germany. (AFP via Getty Images)

As a proposed wind power project for Newfoundland’s west coast ran into a speed bump in early August, a gaggle of world leaders, from politicians to international executives, are in Stevenville on Tuesday to sign a hydrogen deal between Canada and Germany.

The project, prepared by umbrella company World Energy GH2, requires more details and an environmental impact statement before the government of Newfoundland and Labrador gives the go-ahead.

The plan is to build 164 wind turbines on the Port-au-Port peninsula, and near Stephenville, the company wants to build a plant that converts the hydrogen produced by the wind turbines into ammonia. This product will then be sold to Germany as it hopes to forego Russian oil imports to power its cities.

Delia Warren, a St. John’s-based renewable energy consultant who works for Boston-based firm Xodus, said on Monday she was surprised to hear about the Canada-Germany deal and even more surprised to learn of the scope of the proposed deal. operation.

“In fact, in my opinion, this is a huge opportunity for Newfoundland and Labrador. It would make us truly pioneers in terms of developing these types of technologies or using these technologies at scale,” Warren said.

“It would really set the stage for Newfoundland and Labrador to become world leaders.”

But Warren has concerns, and not just her. Ever since the Port-au-Port proposal was announced, red flags have been raised by residents of the area and environmental groups.

Timeline ‘extremely ambitious’ says consultant

In a press release released on Monday, the company said the project “is expected to create 1,800 direct construction jobs, 300 direct jobs, and 3,500 indirect jobs.”

Warren said these numbers seem accurate, but she would like to see a full economic benefit estimate to see what the actual impact on the province would be and a labor force estimate to see labor availability.

“One of the main challenges in building offshore wind power in the US is the lack of skilled labor to build the industry,” she said.

“I know we have a lot of workers in Newfoundland and Labrador. I hope that the project will conduct additional research to determine if these people have the skills necessary to carry out this project.”

Renewable energy consultant Delia Warren says the timetable for building a wind farm on the Port-au-Port peninsula is ambitious. (Heather Gillis/CBC)

Another problem is the timing of the operation. World Energy GH2 expects the wind farm, once it is up and running and passes the latest government testing, will produce hydrogen and ammonia by mid-2024.

Warren said it was an “extremely ambitious” goal.

“But where there is a will, there is a way. Where there is sufficient funding, there is a way. When there is a need, you can achieve the goal. The technology exists, it has been tested,” she said.

“My biggest concern is the timing… it’s the delays caused by the inadequate consultation process.”

“Huge Potential”

But timing could be the deciding factor in whether Newfoundland and Labrador enters a potentially lucrative industry.

Federal Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson said Canada is interested in helping Germany and other countries find energy sources to deal with the fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine this winter.

“Others are looking at it too, and that means you really need to be strategic and act fast,” Wilkinson said on Monday.

“As they seek to accelerate the energy transition and, of course, in Atlantic Canada, there are huge resources and other resources that can be useful in the context of creating hydrogen to help our European friends.”

Wilkinson said he’s been driving a hydrogen-powered car for about three years.

Stevenville Mayor Tom Rose said he was delighted to host Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Tuesday, calling the opportunity a moment of pride for his community and Canada.

Rose said the wind power proposal for Port-au-Port and an ammonia plant in his area has “tremendous potential.”

“There are a lot of flags for Stephenville. This is the new energy of the future,” he said.

“Canada, I think, is coming up to the plate – Stevenville, Newfoundland, Canada in particular.”

