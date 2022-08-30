NewYou can listen to Fox News stories now!

    Sharon Stone is best known for her role in the 1992 drama mystery “Basic Instinct.” She starred opposite Michael Douglas in the classic film. The film was nominated for two Oscars. (Pool Arnal/Garcia/Picot/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

  Sharon Stone and Michael Douglas
    Sharon Stone and Michael Douglas photographed in a scene from “Basic Instinct.” The film made it to the top 50 highest grossing films of the 90s. (TriStar/Getty Images)

  Sharon Stone poses for a portrait as Cathy St. Marie on the '80s TV show
    Before her Hollywood successes in the ’90s, Stone starred in TV shows and movies in the ’80s, including Woody Allen’s “Stardust Memories,” “Deadly Blessing,” and “Irreconcilable Differences.” (NBC Universal via Getty Images via Frank Carroll/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images)

  Sharon Stone in the 1990s
    Sharon Stone’s breakout role came in 1990 when she starred in Paul Verhoeven’s “Total Recall.” (Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images)

  Sharon Stone smiles at the "Basic Instinct 2" movie premiere
    Stone reprized the role of Catherine Trammell in the 2006 film “Basic Instinct 2”. Here, she is photographed at the film’s premiere. (Jim Spellman/WireImage)

  Sharon Stone in the movie "Casino".
    In 1995, Stone starred in the Martin Scorsese film “Casino” alongside Robert De Niro and Joe Pesci. She received an Oscar nomination for “Best Actress in a Leading Role”. (Universal Pictures/Getty Images)

  Sharon Stone received her Hollywood Walk of Fame star in 1995
    In 1995, Stone was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. (Getty Images via Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection)

  Sharon Stone and son Ron Joseph Bronstein at the 2018 Golden Globes
    Sharon Stone has three children including Ron Joseph Bronstein, Laird Vonne Stone and Quinn Kelly Stone. She adopted Ron in 2000, pictured with her second husband Phil Bronstein. Stone and Phil divorced in 2004. (Fraser Harrison/Getty Images)

  Sharon Stone with son Laird Vonne Stone
    Stone adopted her second son, Laird Vonne Stone, in 2005 and her third son, Quinn Kelly Stone, in 2006. (Michael Tran/FilmMagic)

  Sharon Stone in 2022
    Sharon Stone in Dolce and Gabbana at the Cannes Film Festival in 2022. (Gisela Schober/Getty Images)