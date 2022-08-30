Entertainment Timeless beauty and "Basic Instinct" star Sharon Stone stuns... Entertainment Timeless beauty and “Basic Instinct” star Sharon Stone stuns in movies and on the red carpet By printveela editor - August 30, 2022 5 0 - Advertisment - Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp NewYou can listen to Fox News stories now! Later on Image 1 of 10 Sharon Stone is best known for her role in the 1992 drama mystery “Basic Instinct.” She starred opposite Michael Douglas in the classic film. The film was nominated for two Oscars. (Pool Arnal/Garcia/Picot/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images) previous Later on Image 2 of 10 Sharon Stone and Michael Douglas photographed in a scene from “Basic Instinct.” The film made it to the top 50 highest grossing films of the 90s. Before her Hollywood successes in the '90s, Stone starred in TV shows and movies in the '80s, including Woody Allen's "Stardust Memories," "Deadly Blessing," and "Irreconcilable Differences." (NBC Universal via Getty Images via Frank Carroll/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images)

Sharon Stone's breakout role came in 1990 when she starred in Paul Verhoeven's "Total Recall." (Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images)

Stone reprized the role of Catherine Trammell in the 2006 film "Basic Instinct 2". Here, she is photographed at the film's premiere. (Jim Spellman/WireImage)

In 1995, Stone starred in the Martin Scorsese film "Casino" alongside Robert De Niro and Joe Pesci. She received an Oscar nomination for "Best Actress in a Leading Role". In 1995, Stone was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. (Getty Images via Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection)

Sharon Stone has three children including Ron Joseph Bronstein, Laird Vonne Stone and Quinn Kelly Stone. She adopted Ron in 2000, pictured with her second husband Phil Bronstein. Stone and Phil divorced in 2004. (Fraser Harrison/Getty Images)

Stone adopted her second son, Laird Vonne Stone, in 2005 and her third son, Quinn Kelly Stone, in 2006. (Michael Tran/FilmMagic)

Sharon Stone in Dolce and Gabbana at the Cannes Film Festival in 2022. 