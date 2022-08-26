New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Minnesota Timberwolves tight end Taurean Prince was arrested on a warrant Thursday, according to multiple reports.

According to Andy Slater, jail records state he was arrested on a fugitive warrant. KSTP notes He was booked into the Miami-Dade County Jail just before 6 p.m

According to the Miami Herald, the warrant was reportedly out of his home state of Texas and stemmed from traces of drugs found during a traffic stop.

Prince, 28, spent last year with Minnesota after playing preseason for both the Brooklyn Nets and Cleveland Cavaliers. He spent his first three seasons with the Atlanta Hawks before joining the Nets for the 2019-20 season.

He averaged 7.3 points on 45.4% shooting last year.

For his career, he averaged 10.5 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 24.2 minutes per game.

He was the 12th pick of the 2016 NBA Draft out of Baylor. The Jazz picked up, but sent him to Atlanta.

Prince was part of a three-team trade that sent James Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers, but the Cavs sent him to Minnesota in exchange for Ricky Rubio.