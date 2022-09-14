New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The Minnesota Timberwolves released a statement Monday saying the team was “disappointed.” Guard Anthony Edwards After posting a video on social media over the weekend in which he used homophobic language.

Team president Tim Connelly apologized On behalf of the organization Edwards used derogatory language to taunt a group of men in a video he has since posted to Instagram that has since been deleted.

“We are disappointed in the language and actions displayed by Anthony Edwards on social media,” the statement read. “The Timberwolves are committed to being an inclusive and welcoming organization and apologize for the offense this has caused to so many.”

NBA: SUNS owner Robert Sarver uses N-Word at least 5 times, makes ‘several sex-related comments’

In the video, Edwards recorded a group of men on the sidewalk from the vehicle he was inside and made an insulting, lewd comment about what he assumed was their sexual orientation.

As it went viral on social media on Sunday, he himself apologized on Twitter.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“What I said was immature, hurtful and disrespectful, and I’m very sorry,” Edwards said in a tweet. “It’s not acceptable for me or anyone to use that language in such a hurtful way, there’s no excuse for it. I’ve grown better than that!”

NBA representative Said ESPN The league is still reviewing the incident.

Click here to get the Fox News app

NBA players include Nikola Jokic, Kevin Durant and Rajon Rondo Discipline by League Previously for anti-gay language.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.