Tim Tebow isn’t resting — not at all.

For years the former NFL quarterback has been actively involved in efforts to stop human trafficking around the world. A committed Christian, he strongly believes that it is his “calling” to help others who are innocent victims of such a horrific crime.

Now, ahead of his 35th birthday on Sunday, August 14, he is laser-focused on building a new Tim Tebow Foundation (TTF) Protection Center in Thailand for 40 girls at a time.

It’s a place to keep rescued girls safe – much needed. However, he cannot do it alone.

Even after they are rescued, these vulnerable children remain at risk – with bounties on their heads as they prepare to testify in court against their traffickers.

“It’s a big focus for me because we believe it’s one of the greatest evils in the world today,” he told Fox News Digital this week in an exclusive interview about his anti-human trafficking efforts.

“Many girls and boys and women and even some men are caught up in this terrible evil,” he said.

It’s not just the idea of ​​human trafficking, it’s horrible.

“This is human exploitation of children,” he said.

“I think it’s what we’re called to, our team’s called to,” he said, referring to his Tim Tebow Foundation team and its many partners.

“And in a macro sense, we’re really called to help the most vulnerable people around the world, and these are some of the most vulnerable people.”

“Each of these lives is precious. They are dear to God and it is good that they are loved by us.”

This endeavor, he said, “is very near and dear to my heart and Demi’s heart. And we both feel called at different times and in different ways, but for both of us, it’s a passion. For us,” he says of his wife of more than two years, Demi- Lee mentioned Tebow.

“Our whole team — it’s something we care deeply about,” Tebow also said.

“Our mission statement is to bring faith, hope and love to those who need a brighter day in a dark time of need.”

“A lot of girls and boys in these situations – it’s really their darkest hour. And that’s where – the chaos, the crisis – we feel called to these tough places,” he said.

Tebow also said, “It’s easy for people to show up on other people’s best day. We want to be there on their worst day. We want to help them on their worst day so that one day they can have their best. day.”

He said, “Ever since my eyes were opened to this evil almost a decade ago, it’s been a great calling for me. And I know we’ll be around for a long time.”

“Just in the last few days, there have been many rescues in many countries, including here.”

“We’re able to be a part of rescuing young women — bringing them recovery — and every single one of those rescues is a huge win,” Tebow said.

“But we want to have a global impact, not just domestically. We need to be able to fight this in many different ways, like education about it, or recovery and or rehabilitation — all of the above.”

“We’re trying to fight with a lot of partners and amazing people in all different areas and in all places, and we’re very grateful for that,” he said.

“And there are many stories of amazing survivors who survived such terrible times.”

Tebow added, “One of our non-negotiables is that we’re on a rescue mission because we believe Christ is on a rescue mission for us — and we should be on a rescue mission for humanity.”

And “when you say ‘rescue mission,’ that puts it on the timeline,” he noted. “And we want to live on the timeline — not ours, but theirs. And it’s for every boy and girl in a tough time. For every boy and girl in a desperate time.”

“We don’t have to wait, because they don’t feel comfortable – and when people are in hard times, that burdens us. We have to go to them urgently.”

“Although people are protected from trafficking, there are active threats against some of them.”

He mentioned his wife’s own campaign for the same issue – her birthday was in June – “and she campaigned for our international safe houses in the Philippines, along with some other partners there.”

Tebow – as his own 35th birthday approaches on Sunday, August 14 – “This birthday campaign is very near and dear to our heart because even though people are being protected from trafficking, there are active threats against some of them. There are. Death threats, even prices on their heads,” he added.

“So they don’t testify in court against their traffickers.”

He also shared this powerful message: “I think we often understand how easy it is to live in peace. But most people don’t have the truth. Some of them don’t even have a day. They’ve never lived a life without danger.”

He said, “Put yourself in their shoes for a second and think about living in fear every day. Knowing that people who should have valued you sold you instead. People who should have loved you abused you instead. . . People who should have treasured you instead exploited you.”

“Our job is to offer as much protection, kindness and love as possible and to point them to the truth.”

“If this has been your experience for the rest of your life, how do you know what the word ‘protection’ really means? How do you know the difference between good and evil when all you’ve experienced is evil?”

Tebow continued: “So many times in my life I wanted to do well, but I didn’t. I didn’t act fast enough … I didn’t push hard enough.”

But now he’s challenging himself — and challenging others — to help him in the fight against human trafficking.

He also returned to his faith: “They were worth dying for him. They were worth fighting for us.”

“Many of us don’t know what they’ve been through,” he said, referring to victims of human trafficking.

“Our job is to offer as much protection, kindness and love as possible and point them to the truth. They are precious.”

Tim Tebow is determined to raise enough funds to protect innocent victims of human trafficking.

To learn more about his 35th birthday challenge, one can visit his website at timtebowfoundation.org.