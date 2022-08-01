New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The college football offseason is all about name, image and likeness (NIL) deals and reinvention in the sport’s major conferences.

Alabama’s Nick Saban, Texas A&M’s Jimbo Fisher and Jackson State’s Deion Sanders all dished on how the NIL impacted recruiting, while USC and UCLA made the shocking decision to announce their intentions to move from the Pac-12 Conference to the Big Ten Conference.

NIL contracts and extra pay for college athletes are relatively new, but players are cashing in. Alabama’s Bryce Young signed with a local BMW dealership, Bijan Robinson signed with Lamborghini in Texas and USC transfer Caleb Williams signed with Fanatics Authentic and Beats by Dre after joining the Trojans.

Tim Tebow was one of college football’s biggest stars from 2006 to 2009. He led the Gators to a national championship in 2008. He also won the title in 2006 as a freshman. Tebow was awarded the Heisman Trophy in 2007.

In the past year, Tebow partnered with Clean Juice and became the company’s national brand ambassador. Clean Juice also announced Tebow’s first A franchise will open in Florida next month. He told Fox News Digital in a recent interview that it’s hard to say whether he’ll be more involved with NIL during his college career, but said there should be “guardrails.”

“I think it’s very difficult to answer speculation,” Tebow said. “It’s very different, right? I think that part of the NIL is really cool. You can see a lot of players who are supportive. I think it’s important that we also set up some kind of protective shields for teams and coaches. Everyone understands the dos and don’ts of it. should be done

“I think there’s a lot to figure out. I think it’s hard to answer that [hypothetical]But when you have the opportunity to partner with such amazing people, that’s great too.”

The NCAA adopted its interim NIL policy in June 2021, days after the Supreme Court unanimously ruled that the organization was violating antitrust laws when it did not compensate student-athletes.

Tebow said he’s not surprised how fast the NIL has taken off.

“I thought when people were talking about it, I thought it was going to take off really fast in some good ways, and in some ways people need to recognize it. I think there’s a lot more going on. I just hope the right people come together and do the right thing for the student-athletes and do the right thing for the game. Tebow told Fox News Digital.

“I think it’s really important. And not just for meetings. I hope they do the right thing for the players and the right thing for the game. And I hope they’re number one.”

Texas and Oklahoma’s decision to move to the SEC came before USC’s and UCLA’s Big Ten decision. Additionally, Charlotte, Florida Atlantic, North Texas, Rice, UAB and UTSA moved from Conference USA to the American Athletic Conference, while Marshall, Old Dominion and Southern Miss led the Sun Belt.

Tebow predicted that, eventually, college football could be aligned into three conferences.

“I still envision at least three in my head and in my heart. I think it’s hard to have just two. I think there’s a lot of good teams to be a part of. It’s moving more that way. I think at least three, I hope it’s at least a lot more. It’s huge across the country,” Tebow said.

“I mean, what’s the ACC going to do? They’re going to have the West Coast League of the ACC? What’s going to happen with all the teams in the Big 12, right? You’ve got the SEC growing, but, you know, a lot has to happen. There’s a lot of speculation. And I’ll be honest, right now what I don’t think a lot of people are even making decisions about what’s going to happen.”

Alabama is definitely considered the favorite to win the national championship year in and year out. But Tebow said they are definitely one of the best teams in college football this year. He went further and predicted that the Crimson Tide would hold the trophy in January 2023.

“If I were to guess right now, I’d probably lean towards ‘Bama. They’re very talented. Literally, probably the best offensive player and the best defensive player on their team,” Tebow said. “They did very well on the transfer portal, got another running back, got some more receivers. Their secondary is going to be very good. Also, on the other side of Will Anderson, you have pass rushers on both edges. That’s a really talented team.

“And I think Georgia, Ohio State are all going to be very good. If Texas A&M can figure out the quarterback position, I think they’re going to be really good. There’s a lot of teams that are going to compete. I think one of the biggest is ‘Bama, can you handle the gauntlet of the SEC? It’s going to be a fascinating season. “