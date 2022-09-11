New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Sen. Tim Scott, RS.C., reflected Sunday on how the American people came together 21 years ago in the wake of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, calling it the most unified he’s seen the nation.

In an interview on “Fox News Sunday,” new host Shannon Bream asked the South Carolina Republican if it was a “pipe dream” to think the country could ever be united again in that way, given the current polarized political climate.

“Not at all, Shannon,” Scott said. “The good news is that America always comes together after a crisis. I call it the post-crisis mentality. Whether it’s 9/11, the most unified time I’ve seen in American history, or if you look at South Carolina after the Mother Emanuel shootings . . .”

The senator recalled how black, white and Hispanic people all came together after the 2015 church shooting in Charleston, SC, when Dylann Roof killed nine members of the black community.

“I believe we are the most extraordinary people on earth, and we come together after a crisis. The question is, can we have the kind of leadership that unites us without a crisis,” Scott said. “And what we haven’t seen from the Biden administration is a unified message that people are rallying around.”

Instead, Scott said, the current administration is negotiating with taxpayers for student loan cancellation for high earners and bragging about a zero percent monthly inflation increase from a year ago when overall inflation was at 8.5%.

“And why should we have the president of the United States deliver an unnecessary, polarizing and inflammatory speech that will crush the soul?” the senator asked, referring to President Biden’s speech in Philadelphia in which he railed against “MAGA Republicans” aligned with former President Donald Trump. “We did well, we will do well, that’s why the election has consequences.”

Scott, who has been rumored as a potential 2024 presidential candidate, said leaders need to have “tough conversations with the American electorate” to deal with “American solutions, not red or blue solutions.”

Scott added that if we have tough issues and tough conversations about the future of America, not about the future of Republicans or Democrats, we will actually earn the respect of the American people and let the voters own theirs. Decisions.”