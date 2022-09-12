type here...
Tim Ryan, JD Vance neck and neck in new Ohio Senate poll

By printveela editor

With less than two months to go before Election Day, Ohio’s US Senate race is far from settled.

a USA TODAY Network Ohio/Suffolk University Poll Released Monday, JD Vance and US Rep. Tim Ryan virtually joined the race to replace retiring GOP Sen. Rob Portman. The Democratic congressman maintained a small lead with 46.6% compared to 45.6% of voters who planned to support Vance.

About 6% of voters were undecided.

The result was within the poll’s margin of error plus or minus 4.4 percentage points, suggesting the seat is up for grabs at this stage of the game. It also reflected Other independent surveys carried out In recent weeks It points to a competitive race heading into the peak campaign season.

Pollsters surveyed 500 likely Ohio voters between September 5 and September 7.

September Ohio polls US Senate race.

Republicans increase spending to help Vance

The polls have seen Vance and his allies step up spending to take on Ryan, who used massive fundraising to dominate the airwaves all summer. For example, the Senate Leadership Fund announced it would spend $28 million in the Buckeye State and pull funding from Arizona because of “unexpected spending in Ohio.” Politico reported. The race in Ohio could help determine which party controls the Senate, which is currently split between Democrats and Republicans.

Vance’s campaign bought its first statewide television ad of the general election last week. According to moderate purchaseColumbus-based ad-tracking firm.

“Republicans are having to play defense in a race where they hoped they didn’t have to,” said Kyle Condick, managing editor of Sabato’s Crystal Ball at the University of Virginia.

United States Representative Tim Ryan, running for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by U.S. Senator Rob Portman, gives a town hall aimed at undecided voters at Ely Park in Lancaster, Ohio on August 3, 2022.

Why Tim Ryan is Targeting Independent Voters

Ryan has spent much of his campaign targeting independent voters in an effort to counter former President Donald Trump’s Democratic losses, particularly among white, rural Ohioans. Vance and other critics are quick to point out that he voted with President Joe Biden’s agenda 100% of the time, though Ryan largely avoided Biden during the president’s trips to Ohio. Ryan attended the groundbreaking for Intel’s new factories in Licking County with the president on Friday.

According to polls, Ryan is steady with independent voters, and has the support of 12% of Republicans.

“Ryan demonstrates both unity in his party and the ability to cross over — not a major crossover, but enough to make this a competitive race,” said David Paleologos, director of the Suffolk University Political Research Center.

Still, elections can change quickly — and Vance has some key criteria on his side.

The poll found that 53% of Ohioans disapprove of Biden, and 42% want the country to go in a different direction than the president has taken. It gives Vance a chance to present himself as a foil to the Biden administration and Democrats, including Ryan, who supports Biden’s policies.

Vance is more popular among voters concerned about the economy and inflation, a top concern for Ohioans. He also increased his favor among independents and people of color.

Haley Beamiller is a reporter for the USA TODAY Network Ohio Bureau, which serves the Columbus Dispatch, Cincinnati Enquirer, Akron Beacon Journal and 18 other affiliated news organizations across Ohio.

