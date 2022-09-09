New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Ohio Democratic Senate candidate Tim Ryan has insisted that President Biden should not run for the White House in 2024, saying it is time for both parties to make a “generational move” in America’s “toxic” political climate.

Ryan’s comments, which were made during an interview Thursday evening WFMJ-TV of YoungstownA day before appearing with Biden during a state visit to tour Intel’s new semiconductor manufacturing facility near Columbus.

“I think we need new leadership across the board, Democrats, Republicans,” Ryan said when asked if Biden should seek re-election. “I think it’s time for new leaders on both sides to make a generational move. I think the political climate around the country is toxic and, you know, people, I think, want some change, and I think that’s important for us in both parties.. .”

As for why he didn’t welcome Biden to Ohio to campaign with him, Ryan emphasized that he’s “not really asking anyone.”

Ohio Senate Democratic Nominee Tim Ryan Calls for Ban on ‘Gas Vehicles’ in 2019

“Well, I’m not really asking anyone,” Ryan said. “I’m not one of those people who’s like, ‘Oh, I need someone to come in and help me.’ I’m doing this, I know what I’m doing, I know what I believe in, I know where I’m from, I know who I’m fighting for. I don’t need anyone to lose that message.”

During the interview, Ryan was asked about “campaigning as a moderate Democrat” and whether he believes his voting record is evidence of that.

“Well, I’m actually campaigning as an independent,” Ryan said. “I agree with Trump, for example, on China trade, I agree with Trump on renegotiating NAFTA, stronger defense, the space force, General Mattis, but I’ve opposed a Democratic president on really bad trade. Deal with Sherrod Brown. So, look, I ran against Nancy Pelosi, I ran against Bernie Sanders, I ran against the Democratic president on trade, and I agree with the Republicans, which I think is good for Ohio.”

So far, Ryan, who supported Biden in the 2020 Democratic primary, has voted for Biden 100% of the time.

Pressed about his voting record during Thursday’s interview, Ryan chose to highlight some of his party’s legislative actions related to workers’ pensions and the cost of prescription drugs.

“I think, ‘What did we vote on?'” Ryan said. “We saved 100,000 pensions here in Ohio. Many teamsters in Ohio, in the Mahoning Valley, were going to cut their pensions by half to two-thirds. We saved those pensions. We just cut prescription drug costs, took Medicare out of pocket for seniors up to $2,000, we cut Medicare Insulin is capped at $35 for people in the program…”

“We’ve done some really good things, and if it’s good for Ohio, I’m not going to vote for it because it’s labeled a party,” Ryan said.

The vulnerable Democrat who has previously welcomed Biden would not say whether he would attend Friday’s event with the president

Ryan will face Republican challenger JD Vance in November in the Ohio Senate race.

A spokesperson for the Vance campaign blasted Ryan’s comments in a statement to Fox News Digital.

“It would take a real two-faced fraud to tell Ohioans they are not endorsing Biden for re-election, literally days before appearing at an event with him,” the spokesperson said. “Remember, this is the same Tim Ryan who votes for Joe Biden 100% of the time in Washington, DC, and who endorsed Joe Biden over many other options for president in the 2020 Democrat primary. Tim Ryan can’t run away from himself. Biden and his leftist He decided to flip and flop any number of times to support the record.

Biden — who signed the CHEAP and Science Act into law last month — is scheduled to visit Ohio on Friday to tour Intel’s Licking County facility, which is expected to house at least two manufacturing plants that the White House estimates will produce more than 7,000. Construction jobs and 3,000 full-time jobs manufacturing chips.

Ryan’s comments about a Biden candidacy in 2024 add to growing anxiety among Democrats about whether the party needs to move on.

In July, Republican Dean Phillips, Democrat of Minnesota, said during a radio interview that he did not want Biden to run for re-election in 2024 and that America needed “ready Democrats” instead.

Phillips said, “The country will be better served by a new generation of vital, engaged, dynamic Democrats.

When asked if he will support, A Biden bid for re-election Phillips said a firm “No.”

Rep. Angie Craig, a Democrat from Minnesota, was asked a similar question about Biden in 2024 and agreed with Phillips that the Democratic Party needs a “new generation of leadership.”

“I’m going to do everything in my power as a member of Congress to make sure we have a new generation of leadership,” Craig said.