special: Democratic Republican Tim Ryan is under fire for allegedly violating House ethics rules in his bid for Ohio’s US Senate seat.

The Foundation for Accountability and Civic Trust (FACT) filed a complaint against Ryan with the House Ethics Committee on Tuesday.

A government watchdog says the Ohio Democrat and his campaign communications director may have violated ethics rules by using footage from the House floor in his Senate campaign.

FACT’s complaint claims that Ryan’s Senate campaign and its communications director used images from House floor proceedings. social media.

“The law is clear: A member of Congress may not use any House or Senate floor footage for campaign purposes,” said Kendra Arnold, the group’s executive director. “Furthermore, each member is responsible for their campaign and their staff, according to ethical rules.”

A spokeswoman for Ryan’s campaign told Fox News Digital that the ethics complaint was politically motivated.

“These meritless claims are nothing more than a hand-me-down attempt by Washington Republicans to change the subject beyond embarrassment about JD Vance’s campaign or his shameful non-profit, whose only accomplishment was bringing Purdue Pharma shills to Ohio,” Ryan’s campaign said.

In late July, Ryan’s campaign Twitter account shared an image of a C-Span producer of legislation that failed on the Senate floor. Ryan supported the bill, which would have expanded health benefits for veterans exposed to toxic burn pits.

“I am proud to co-sponsor this bill bearing Ohio’s own name [Sergeant First Class] Heath Robinson,” Ryan’s campaign wrote. “Now, our effort to provide life-saving care to military members has died with a majority in the Senate. The Senate is broken. Stopping this bill every day is an insult to our vets and their families.”

House ethics rules state that members may not use photographs or videos of floor proceedings for political purposes. In deciding prior cases, the House Ethics Committee has found that the prohibition applies to members reusing images of floor proceedings published by third parties.

Ryan, a 10-term congressman, is running to replace retiring GOP Sen. Rob Portman of Ohio. His candidacy is largely centered around his populist message and work for constituents and congressional staffers on Capitol Hill.

The Ohio Democrat, for example, has emphasized his work to increase benefits for congressional employees as chairman of the House Appropriations Subcommittee on the Legislature.

Ryan’s Senate campaign communications director, Izzy Levy, has highlighted such efforts on social media using photos and videos from congressional speeches on the House floor.

In late July, Levy shared several images and videos of Ryan speaking in favor of legislation to boost domestic semiconductor production and another bill to boost pension plans for former employees of Delphi Auto Parts.

FACT claims that sharing such floor videos by Ryan’s communications director also violates the House’s ethics rules.

“He is responsible for the actions of his campaign and, as the House Ethics Manual explains, a member cannot do indirectly what he is prohibited from doing directly,” Arnold said.

This is not the first time Ryan’s behavior has been criticized. Last month, an Ohio lawmaker was accused of abusing the House proxy voting system to allow him to campaign for the Senate.