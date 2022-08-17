New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw Enjoyed a family outing over the weekend.

Hill and McGraw were recently spotted at the Polo Bar in New York City to celebrate daughter Maggie’s 24th birthday.

The country music power couple made a casual appearance and their other two daughters – Gracie, 25, and Audrey, 20 – were also in attendance.

Hill dressed Dressed in a long, black dress, her hair was pulled up in a messy bun, and McGraw tucked a polo into white pants and classic brown cowboy boots. Maggie, the birthday girl, wore a white dress with flowers and a pair of cowboy boots.

McGraw took to Instagram on Maggie’s August 12 birthday and shared a sweet message alongside a picture of a smiling Maggie in a cowboy hat.

“Happy 24th Birthday to our middle daughter Maggie! Your mom, sisters and I are so proud of you. Your enthusiasm, work ethic and fierce determination to make the world a better place inspires me everyday…… . I love you Mags-A- A million!!!! Dad,” He wrote.

McGraw and Hill starred together in “Yellowstone.” Prequel series “1883.” Taylor Sheridan’s drama series stars country stars James and Margaret Dutton.

In “1883,” the Dutton family embarks on a journey west across the Great Plains toward America’s last unnamed bastion. The 10-episode series was released late last year.

McGraw previously told Fox News that acting opposite his wife would improve his performance.

“In the middle of a scene, there are little gestures she gives me — when she knows I’m a little off track. She gives me that look to push me back,” he admits.

“When we’re singing on stage, and I’m singing flat on my harmony part. I get that look from her, and I know I can be flat because I’m not doing it right. So we definitely have that kind of communication between us,” added McGraw.

McGraw and Hill They got married in October 1996 and will celebrate their 26th wedding anniversary this year.

After “1883” ended, McGraw went back on tour. His next stop was in Southern California September 9. He will continue playing shows in California and Arizona through October.