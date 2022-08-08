Entertainment Tim McGraw, American country singer, '1883' actor and Grammy... Entertainment Tim McGraw, American country singer, ‘1883’ actor and Grammy Award winner By printveela editor - August 8, 2022 8 0 - Advertisment - Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp NewYou can listen to Fox News stories now! Later on Image 1 of 10 American country music singer Tim McGraw was born in Delhi, Louisiana. He learned to play guitar in college and left in 1989 to move to Nashville. He signed with Curb Records in 1990, releasing his first single in 1991 and his first self-titled album in 1993. In 1994, McGraw’s album “Not a Moment Too Soon” became the best-selling country album of the year, and the song “Don’t Take the Girl” reached number one on the country charts. McGraw released 16 studio albums during his career. (Getty Images) previous Later on Image 2 of 10 Tim McGraw met his wife Faith Hill in 1994. The two performed together on the Spontaneous Combustion Tour. They got married in 1996. (Getty Images) previous Later on Image 3 of 10 In 1997, McGraw and Hill had their first child, Gracie McGraw. Gracie attended NYU and graduated in 2020. Gracie and her father performed together on his “Shotgun Rider” tour in 2015. (Getty Images) previous Later on Image 4 of 10 McGraw and Hill on their Soul2Soul tour in 2000. (Getty Images) previous Later on Image 5 of 10 In 2001, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill with their daughters Gracie McGraw, Maggie Elizabeth McGraw and Audrey Caroline McGraw. (Getty Images) previous Later on Image 6 of 10 In 2004, McGraw played Charles Billingsley in “Friday Night Lights”. In 2006, the “Please Remember Me” singer received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. In 2009, he appeared in “The Blindside” alongside actress Sandra Bullocks. (Getty Images) previous Later on Image 7 of 10 McGraw stars in the 2021 TV series “1883” alongside Faith Hill and Sam Elliott. Here are McGraw and Hill at the “1883” premiere. (Getty Images) previous Later on Image 8 of 10 TV show “1883” is a prequel spinoff of 2018’s “Yellowstone”. The 10-episode series is a western drama on streaming service Paramount+. (Getty Images) previous Later on Image 9 of 10 Tim McGraw performs on stage at the 2021 Tortuga Music Festival in Florida. (Getty Images) previous Image 10 of 10 The three-time Grammy Award winner is here at the UK Paramount+ launch in 2022. (Getty Images) Related Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Previous articleRetiring golf analyst Nick Faldo breaks down in tears after 16 years on the air: ‘I’m ready’Next articleRepublican, Democratic strategists discuss October surprises for 2022 midterms Latest news Politicsprintveela editor - August 8, 20220Biden joins Gov. Beshear to survey flood damage in Kentucky closer Video Fox News Flashes Top Headlines on August 8 Here are...Read more Entertainmentprintveela editor - August 8, 20220Kim Kardashian ‘couldn’t stand’ Kanye’s insulting tweet about split with Pete Davidson closer Video Fox News Flash Top Entertainment and Celebrity Highlights Here....Read more Sportsprintveela editor - August 8, 20220Celtics’ Jayson Tatum defers to Brad Stevens on Kevin Durant trade rumors: ‘That’s his job’ closer Video Here are the top headlines from Fox News Flash....Read more Lifestyleprintveela editor - August 8, 20220Marine who lost arm and both legs in Afghanistan tells struggling vets to ‘reach out’ closer Video Purple Heart recipient shares how Semper Fi & America's Fund...Read more - Advertisement - FOOTBALLprintveela editor - August 8, 20220Sane to Manchester United? Cody to Everton? lIflong Liverpool fan Conor Cody is on the verge of joining Everton. No longer sure of his...Read more Sportsprintveela editor - August 8, 20220‘I’m ready’: Golf world reacts to Nick Faldo’s retirement after 19 years as broadcaster It ended an era in CBS broadcasting.After 16 years donning the headset for the network, Sir Nick Faldo...Read more Must read Politicsprintveela editor - August 8, 20220Biden joins Gov. Beshear to survey flood damage in Kentucky closer Video...Read more Entertainmentprintveela editor - August 8, 20220Kim Kardashian ‘couldn’t stand’ Kanye’s insulting tweet about split with Pete Davidson closer Video...Read more - Advertisement - You might also likeRELATEDRecommended to you Entertainment Kim Kardashian ‘couldn’t stand’ Kanye’s insulting tweet about split with Pete Davidson closer Video... printveela editor - August 8, 2022 0 Read more Entertainment Khloe Kardashian Splits With Private Equity Investor: Report closer Video... printveela editor - August 8, 2022 0 Read more Entertainment Britney Spears has addressed Kevin Federline’s claims about her relationship with their children (CNN)Britney Spears She is... printveela editor - August 8, 2022 0 Read more Entertainment Anne Heche’s podcast where she ‘drank vodka’ with ‘wine chasers’ has been removed for ‘incorrect reporting’ closer Video... printveela editor - August 8, 2022 0 Read more Related