NewYou can listen to Fox News stories now!

  • Image 1 of 10

    American country music singer Tim McGraw was born in Delhi, Louisiana. He learned to play guitar in college and left in 1989 to move to Nashville. He signed with Curb Records in 1990, releasing his first single in 1991 and his first self-titled album in 1993. In 1994, McGraw’s album “Not a Moment Too Soon” became the best-selling country album of the year, and the song “Don’t Take the Girl” reached number one on the country charts. McGraw released 16 studio albums during his career. (Getty Images)

  • Tim McGraw performing with Faith Hill at the 1996 Andre Agassi Grand Slam for Kids
    Image 2 of 10

    Tim McGraw met his wife Faith Hill in 1994. The two performed together on the Spontaneous Combustion Tour. They got married in 1996. (Getty Images)

  • Tim McGraw performing with daughter Gracie McGraw in Nashville
    Image 3 of 10

    In 1997, McGraw and Hill had their first child, Gracie McGraw. Gracie attended NYU and graduated in 2020. Gracie and her father performed together on his “Shotgun Rider” tour in 2015. (Getty Images)

  • Tim McGraw and Faith Hill at the Annual Academy of Country Music Awards in 2000.
    Image 4 of 10

    McGraw and Hill on their Soul2Soul tour in 2000. (Getty Images)

  • Tim McGraw, wife Faith Hill and their daughters
    Image 5 of 10

    In 2001, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill with their daughters Gracie McGraw, Maggie Elizabeth McGraw and Audrey Caroline McGraw. (Getty Images)

  • Tim McGraw with his Hollywood Walk of Fame star
    Image 6 of 10

    In 2004, McGraw played Charles Billingsley in “Friday Night Lights”. In 2006, the “Please Remember Me” singer received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. In 2009, he appeared in “The Blindside” alongside actress Sandra Bullocks. (Getty Images)

  • Tim McGraw and Faith Hill in 2021
    Image 7 of 10

    McGraw stars in the 2021 TV series “1883” alongside Faith Hill and Sam Elliott. Here are McGraw and Hill at the “1883” premiere. (Getty Images)

  • Tim McGraw and Faith Hill at the "1883" premiere
    Image 8 of 10

    TV show “1883” is a prequel spinoff of 2018’s “Yellowstone”. The 10-episode series is a western drama on streaming service Paramount+. (Getty Images)

  • Tim McGraw performing at Florida's 2021 Tortuga Music Festival
    Image 9 of 10

    Tim McGraw performs on stage at the 2021 Tortuga Music Festival in Florida. (Getty Images)

  • Tim McGraw at the UK Paramount+ launch in 2022
    Image 10 of 10

    The three-time Grammy Award winner is here at the UK Paramount+ launch in 2022. (Getty Images)