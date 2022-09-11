New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Tim Kennedy, co-founder of “Save Our Allies,” reflects on how the September 11 terrorist attacks brought the nation and the world together despite their differences. On “Fox and Friends Weekend” Sunday, Kennedy reminded Americans of the country’s strength when it stands together.

9/11 Family Member ‘Reminds’ Politicians Behind ‘Border’ Nobody Cares About ‘Gender, Race’: ‘We Were Together’

Tim Kennedy: But if you had asked this question to those sitting in this seat on September 10, 2001, I think they would have had all these reservations. They may have this concern or anxiety, perhaps fear of being able to answer. But now it is completely clear what happened September 11 And what the world looked like on September 12. Do you remember what that world looked like? Flags on every door. The recently departed Queen, For the first time in history our ‘Star Spangled Banner’ is flying in front of her palace. It happened tomorrow because they are burying her right now. Such is unity. As we talk about unity; Let’s talk about America on September 12, 2001. We’ve never been a perfect country, but I want Americans to remember who we are. We hit the beaches. We climbed the cliffs. You bomb us at Pearl Harbor. We ran and flagged all your strategic hills. You started killing people all over Europe. We attacked your beaches and defeated you to return to your capital. So he had to kneel down and beg for his life. That is what we are capable of, and that is what we can always do, because we are the strongest nation in this world and the strongest nation in history. Don’t forget who and what Americans are, and we’re always ready to answer the call.

