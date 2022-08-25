TikTok tactics in European football

MAnchester United tried it early in the second half against Liverpool on Monday, hours after Paris Saint-Germain perfected the kick-off fashion that has swept through European football. Kylian Mbappe scored within nine seconds of landing the finishing kick at the end of the circle. nimble four-pass move apparently first tried by Bournemouth last year and has since been copied by Real Madrid, Rayo Vallecano and Sparta Rotterdam with varied success. Or maybe Mbappe was inspired by Northern Ireland’s top flight Cliftonville, who mastered same sequence when Ronan Hale opened the scoring by 7.92 seconds from their win last weekend.

Cliftonville did not spend days at the range; more precisely, an hour before the game, their analyst Damian Macauley showed the composition TikTok, which has gone viral since it was shared by Bournemouth and includes a compilation of efforts starting with Dominic Solanke’s fashion-setting strike seven seconds into the second half at Craven Cottage last December. “Di [McAuley] he had his iPad and he just said, “Did you see that? It’s all over TikTok, it’s exploded lately.” We all watched it while we sat in the dressing room and thought, “Why not try something a little different?” And, fortunately, it worked right away.”

WHAT A BEGINNING! 😱 It took Kylian Mbappe just 8 SECONDS to open PSG’s score against Lille 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/ziibIszhWL — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) August 21, 2022

Bournemouth Under 16 players have had the joy of movement against Northampton last Saturday. Briefly, the routine is as follows: the player who starts the game passes the ball to a teammate on the edge of the center circle and receives the ball back; He then passes it to another player nearby, whose job it is to pass the ball behind the defense so that the attacker can run to him. “Once the ball returned to the man on the edge of the center circle, my job was to run as fast as possible and expect the ball to go wide,” says Hale, who ended up scoring with an impromptu overhand shot. kick. “The defense of the opposition did not know what was happening. They tried to call offside, but it happened so fast that the next moment the ball is in the net.”

The program was developed at Bournemouth by Scott Parker’s assistant Matt Wells, grandson of former Wales striker Cliff Jones. “As always, we are working tirelessly on the details and trying to figure out where we can use certain areas,” Parker said at the time. “The goal was scored straight from the training ground. We wanted to try to use the space between the full back and the centre-back. Sometimes they come off, sometimes they don’t. They are not always realized on stage.

Dominic Solanke celebrates with Ryan Christie behind him after scoring a Bournemouth goal in Fulham that appears to be at the heart of the trend. Photograph: Clive Rose/Getty Images

Last season, Real Madrid performed a routine game twice against PSG in the Champions League. On one occasion they did it skillfully, but Vinicius Junior missed, and on the other, Marco Asensio overcooked the last pass, allowing Gianluigi Donnarumma to take the ball. Bruno Fernandes sold Christian Eriksen short on Monday as United tried the daily routine. Rayo tried the option at Old Trafford during a friendly against United last month. This month, Sparta Rotterdam scored a goal almost identical to the one Bournemouth won when Vito van Crooy scored against AZ Alkmaar. “It’s class how teams try to do it,” says Hale. “But I’m not sure how long people can get away with it before the defenders just settle into their penalty area before the game starts.”

Mbappé’s goal is the fastest in Ligue 1 history and the procedure could break even more records. “I see a lot more routines popping up to try different things,” Hale says. “We were a bit overwhelmed that it actually worked because the ball could go heading or get hit. But everything about the move was perfect. I walked into the locker room and Dee came up to me and said “Match of the Day”. [on social media] picked up on it and that it’s going viral already. My Twitter was going crazy with all the reposts.”