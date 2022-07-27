New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A 29-year-old woman’s ex-husband traveled to her home in Chicago from Georgia to kill her and himself after posting about a failed marriage on social media.

A Chicago Police Department (CPD) incident report states that police responded to the 200 block of East Ohio Street in Chicago on July 18 around 4:30 p.m., when they found Raheel Ahmed, 36, and his Pakistani-American ex-wife. , Sania Khan have both died due to a bullet wound to the head.

An apparent friend of Khan described the 29-year-old in a Facebook post as “a light that illuminates us all”.

Grant Townsend Moore wrote on July 19, “When you left us, you entered the next chapter of your life, and I hope that wherever you are, this next chapter brings you the happiness and success you’ve always wanted.”

Police in Alpharetta, Georgia, where Ahmed lived at the time of his death, asked CPD to conduct a welfare check on the 36-year-old after his family reported him missing from the Atlanta area, according to reports obtained by police. The Chicago Sun-Times.

A Georgia official also alerted CPD that the pair was “going through a divorce,” and that Ahmed had “traveled to Chicago to save the marriage.”

Before the apparent murder-suicide, Khan had posted uplifting videos on TikTok about escaping a toxic marriage and moving on with her life.

“Being divorced as a South Asian woman sometimes feels like you’ve failed at life,” she wrote in a video last month. “The way society labels you, the emotional support you get, and the pressure to stay with someone because of ‘what people will say’ is alienating. It makes it harder for women to leave marriages they shouldn’t be in. Start.”

In another recent post showing off a new tattoo of the Roman numerals for the number 28, she said 28 was the year she got married, filed for divorce and “almost died.” Other posts hinted at her family’s lack of support for her life choices.

Khan’s friends and teachers in Chattanooga, Tennessee, created the Sania Khan Memorial Scholarship in her memory after the 29-year-old’s death.

One of Khan’s former teachers, Carmen Vallar, remembered her as “a beacon for many communities” in a statement posted on Facebook by Khan’s friend Corely Vaniel.

“CSAS is deeply saddened as we miss our beautiful, intelligent and curious daughter! It is no surprise to those of us who taught her that she spent her life capturing the beauty in the lives of others; always celebrating her talent and the brilliance of others,” Waller said.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, please contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233 or TTY 1−800−787−3224.