Kia and Hyundai thefts in Los Angeles are up 85% since 2021, and according to local reports, police are suggesting a national TikTok and social media challenge targeting those vehicles.

TikTok and social media users have been posting videos with the hashtag “Kia Boys” teaching people how to start a Kia or Hyundai vehicle keyless using a phone charger or USB cable tip, prompting boys and girls across the country to try. Those vehicles are stolen .

“For the community, it’s a challenge to own one of these vehicles, we’re asking that you purchase a steering wheel lock,” LAPD Chief Michael Moore said at a meeting. ABC 7 Los Angeles. “You can also install an alarm system. A steering wheel lock provides both a visual and physical deterrent from someone trying to break your glass and break into your vehicle.”

According to LAPD statistics, total vehicle thefts in LA are up 15% from last year and 23% from 2020.

“The TikTok thing has pushed it to the next level,” LAPD Sgt. According to Juve Mejia Los Angeles Daily News. “Even before TikTok, the scam-method was already there.”

This trend is visible in the cities of the country. Illinois authorities recently reported a 767% increase in thefts of Hyundai and Kia vehicles Chicago area From the beginning of July compared to last year. Charlotte, North Carolina, reported a 346% increase in Kia and Hyundai thefts since last year. Axios Charlotte.

Last month, a group of four children aged between 14 and 17 years Stolen at 2021 Kia Forte From a rental location in St. Paul, Minnesota, police were led on a highway chase with patrol cars and a helicopter. The car crashed when the driver tried to avoid a stop stick set up on the road, and the group tried to flee on foot before they could be caught.

The problem is mainly caused by the lack of an immobilizer system in some vehicles prior to the 2011-2021 Kias and 2015-2021 model years. Hyundais with ignitions Mechanical hinges are required.

A Hyundai spokesperson previously said Fox News Autos The carmaker has expanded a program to support police departments that distribute theft-deterrent steering wheel locks and has also identified an aftermarket product that addresses the problem.

The Firstech/Compustar security kit “targets the method thieves use to access these vehicles” and disables the starter if the alarm is triggered.