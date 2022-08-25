New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A car theft challenge going viral on TikTok and other social media apps has led to a 767% increase in Hyundai and Kia vehicle thefts in the Chicago area since the beginning of July compared to last year, authorities said.

TikTok users have been posting videos under the hashtag “Kia Boyz” teaching people how to start a Kia or Hyundai vehicle without a key, using a phone charger or USB cable, prompting youths across the country to attempt to steal the vehicles.

The Chicago Police Department’s 15th District said in an Aug. 24 community advisory, “The TikTok Challenge has caused a staggering 767% increase in vehicle thefts.” “This challenge is a play [sic] How to steal both Hyundai and Kia vehicles for young adults. This automobile theft is a crime of opportunity and can affect any member of society.”

According to the Cook County Sheriff’s Office, between July 1 and mid-August, 642 Kia and Hyundai vehicle thefts were reported, compared to just 74 last year.

“This is a very concerning trend and people need to be aware of it so they can be vigilant to protect themselves,” Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart said in a statement earlier this month. “The Sheriff’s Office will continue to work closely with other law enforcement agencies and engage automakers to reduce dangerous car thefts and carjackings in Cook County.”

The trend continues in cities across the country.

Earlier this month, a group of four boys, aged 14-17, 2021 Kia Forte Stolen at Led the police through a rented lot in St. Paul, Minnesota and on a highway with patrol cars and helicopter chases. The car crashed when the driver tried to avoid a stop stick on the road and the group tried to flee on foot before being caught.

Police in St. Petersburg, Florida, said that since mid-July, more than 40% of car thefts involved Kia or Hyundai vehicles.

Police are encouraging Kia and Hyundai owners to be “vigilant” and take precautions – such as parking in busy or well-known areas rather than dark, secluded areas – to avoid vehicle theft.

Vehicle owners should turn off and lock their vehicles when shopping for groceries or pumping gas, insure their cars, and install motorcycle detection cameras or alarm systems.

The Cook County Sheriff’s Office allows vehicle owners to fill out consent forms online, allowing law enforcement agencies to work with vehicle manufacturers to track cars.

This problem occurs because some vehicles prior to the 2022 model year do not have an immobilizer system, primarily 2011-2021 Kias and 2015-2021 Kias. Equipped with Hyundai ignition Mechanical key required.

A Hyundai spokesperson said earlier Fox News Auto The carmaker has expanded a program to support police departments that distribute theft-deterrent steering wheel locks and has also identified an aftermarket product that addresses the issue.

The Firstech/Compustar security kit “targets the entry methods thieves use to break into these vehicles” and disables the starter if the alarm is triggered.