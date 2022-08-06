New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

After telling the Detroit Free Press that he “didn’t feel well” and scared fans that he would retire later this year, Miguel Cabrera has announced that he will be returning in 2023.

“I won’t quit… I’ll be here next year,” He he said.

The Tigers legend said last year he was going to play “two more years, that’s it,” via the Detroit Free Press , saying he wanted out of his contract.

“I say two more years. I think that’s enough. If I can do that I’ll be happy for 20 years in the big leagues. Thank God for giving me this opportunity. Two more years and I’m done,” Cabrera retorted. In 2021

Cabrera was named a “special All Star selection” this season by MLB commissioner Rob Manfred, along with Albert Pujols, who will retire at the end of the year. It was his 12th All Star nod.

The future Hall of Famer recorded his 3,000th hit in April and became the seventh player in baseball history to record 3,000 hits and 500 home runs.

He is Won the World Series in 2003 with the then-Florida Marlins, and the two-time MVP, four-time batting champion, seven-time Silver Slugger and Triple Crown winner, did so in 2012.

He became the first man since Carl Yastrzemski in 1967 to record baseball’s Triple Crown.

Cabrera holds and makes reciprocal options for 2024 and 2025 $32 million next season.