Detroit Tigers infielder Cody Clemens added his name to the list of players who have benefited from reigning American League MVP Shohei Ohtani.

Clemens, who came into the game for the Tigers in the middle of Monday’s blowout loss to the Los Angeles Angels, caught Ohtani looking at his 68 mph Effus pitch. On Tuesday, Ohtani signed the ball for Clemens.

Los Angeles Angels Shohei Ohtani returns to the dugout after a hit during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, in Anaheim, Calif.

(AP Photo/Ringo HW Chiu)

“What a nasty pitch!” Ohtani read the ball along with John Hancock.

Clemens isn’t quite the pitcher his father Roger was, but hitting an MLB superstar is quite the feat.

“I’m just trying to come out, it’s great that it came out like that,” Clemens said after Monday’s game. “He’s the best player in baseball. So it’s a pretty cool moment for me.”

Angels Shohei Ohtani, Mike Trout hit three home runs in Halos’ 10-0 over Tigers

Detroit Tigers relief pitcher Cody Clemens throws to a Los Angeles Angels batter in the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, in Anaheim, Calif.

(AP Photo/Ringo HW Chiu)

Ohtani initially fouled off a 54 mph pitch, took a 57 mph ball and fouled off another 56 mph offering.

“I mean, you can’t slow it down for Ohtani. Maybe you can throw it slower and slower and slower and surprise him with a fastball,” Tigers manager AJ Hinch said. “A big smile on Cody’s face, and Shohei tipped his hat.”

The Angels won the game 10-0 and went on to win 5-4 on Tuesday.

Los Angeles Angels Shohei Ohtani watches his solo home run in the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, in Anaheim, Calif.

(AP Photo/Ringo HW Chiu)

Ohtani is an MVP candidate again this season. He hit .267 with an .891 OPS and 32 home runs. Entering Tuesday’s game, he had 135 strikeouts at the plate.

