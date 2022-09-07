New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Detroit Tigers infielder Cody Clemens added his name to the list of players who have benefited from reigning American League MVP Shohei Ohtani.

Clemens, who came into the game for the Tigers in the middle of Monday’s blowout loss to the Los Angeles Angels, caught Ohtani looking at his 68 mph Effus pitch. On Tuesday, Ohtani signed the ball for Clemens.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“What a nasty pitch!” Ohtani read the ball along with John Hancock.

Clemens isn’t quite the pitcher his father Roger was, but hitting an MLB superstar is quite the feat.

“I’m just trying to come out, it’s great that it came out like that,” Clemens said after Monday’s game. “He’s the best player in baseball. So it’s a pretty cool moment for me.”

Angels Shohei Ohtani, Mike Trout hit three home runs in Halos’ 10-0 over Tigers

Ohtani initially fouled off a 54 mph pitch, took a 57 mph ball and fouled off another 56 mph offering.

“I mean, you can’t slow it down for Ohtani. Maybe you can throw it slower and slower and slower and surprise him with a fastball,” Tigers manager AJ Hinch said. “A big smile on Cody’s face, and Shohei tipped his hat.”

The Angels won the game 10-0 and went on to win 5-4 on Tuesday.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Ohtani is an MVP candidate again this season. He hit .267 with an .891 OPS and 32 home runs. Entering Tuesday’s game, he had 135 strikeouts at the plate.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.