New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Injuries, Covid and rehabilitation from said injuries have kept Detroit Tigers tight end Austin Meadows off the field for most of the season.

But on Friday, he opened up about another reason for not playing.

The outfielder tweeted Friday that he was struggling with his mental health.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“This season has been an unfortunate battle with injuries and illness … I’ve told very few people that I’m also struggling with my mental health, which has extended my time away from the game I love. A lot,” Meadows said in his first tweet since Feb. 13, 2021.

“I’m dealing with this privately with a great team of professionals, but I need to continue to work hard off the field to stay mentally healthy.”

2021 Mental health among athletes identified as concussions

The former Tampa Bay Ray and Pittsburgh Pirate said he is with the Tigers in the clubhouse and plans to be until the end of the season, but it is not known when he will return to play.

He said I am not ready to enter the field yet.

Considering he hasn’t tweeted in a year and a half, it’s an important message and he hopes opening up about his ordeal will help others in similar situations.

“I am very grateful to my family, my teammates and the Tigers organization for supporting me through this,” he said. “I can’t do this alone and in sharing my experience I hope I can touch at least one person who is going through their own struggles and encourage them to reach out to someone for help.”

Click here to get the Fox News app

Meadows also missed time with vertigo and an Achilles injury — he hasn’t played since June 15.