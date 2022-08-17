Tiger Woods tries to save pro golf, missing its ‘leaders’, helpless vs. LIV Golf | opinion

Men’s golf is back in the news for all the wrong reasons. Lawsuits fly like Phil Mickelson’s tee shots. Rumors continue to swirl about who will be the next player to escape the shackles of his multi-million-dollar PGA Tour life for the warm embrace of Mohammed bin Salman. Golfers who are pals are angry at their former playing partners. Tour players are holding unprecedented meetings, the four majors lack the courage to take a real stand, and some golfers who left for LIV golf are already suing for the right to return.

Now there’s only one man who can save pro golf. He had done it before. Maybe he can do it again.

Tiger Woods is limping his private jet on his way to Wilmington, Del., for a meeting with a group of top players at the BMW Championship in Philadelphia on Tuesday. Those in the room with Tiger said they fully support the PGA Tour and are doing everything they can to strengthen it, say people familiar with what happened at the meeting.

Tiger’s agent, Mark Steinberg, sent a message to Woods saying he had nothing to say publicly about the meeting. However, according to Greg Norman, the sports personification of self-centered greed as LIV Golf CEO, Tiger turned down an offer from LIV in the $700 million-$800 million range, so we already know for sure he’s standing.

Tiger’s visit to Wilmington comes on the same day LIV golfer and 2018 Masters champion Patrick Reed sued the Golf Channel and commentator Brandel Chamblee, claiming they conspired with the PGA Tour to defame him. He is seeking more than $750 million in damages; In other words, LIV is money.

The hits keep coming. What a mess this is. The staid, country club pastime of ladies and gentlemen exploded into civil war.

A miracle: What if?

Instead of staying silent when Mickelson and Dustin Johnson return to LIV in June, should the organizations that run the four men’s majors threaten to ban them from the Masters, the PGA Championship, the US Open and the British Open if they forcefully, immediately speak up, or actually ban Phil, DJ and those who join them on the spot? That certainly caught the attention of all future LIV escapees.

Golf’s so-called leaders have done no such thing, instead standing by as the floodgates opened, watching the game they used to control descend into unprecedented chaos, confusing and angering fans, fickle sponsors and TV networks. Summer of sport.

Wondering if anyone in the Big Four feels differently now, I emailed reps every major Tuesday, do they ban LIV golfers from their 2023 events?

The PGA Championship, US Open and British Open said no decisions have been made yet for 2023. As the PGA of America put it, “There’s no doubt a lot will come out before May of next year. It would be premature for the PGA of America to speculate at this point.

Augusta National, home of the Masters, did not respond.

Which NFL Playoff Teams Will Recover? Ranking all 14 teams by 2022 outlook As the NHL makes gains in front-office diversity, can hockey keep up? MLB playoff races suddenly in disarray as Yankees struggle, Dodgers can’t stay healthy Female athletes have struggled for scholarships at some of the nation’s biggest colleges Which NFL Playoff Teams Will Recover? Ranking all 14 teams by 2022 outlookAs the NHL makes gains in front-office diversity, can hockey keep up?MLB playoff races suddenly in disarray as Yankees struggle, Dodgers can’t stay healthyFemale athletes have struggled for scholarships at some of the nation’s biggest colleges Sports Newsletter: Deliver the biggest stories

Here’s another one: What if golf was like tennis? In other words, what if golf lived in a real world where minorities (including women) were welcomed and encouraged for generations, where dozens of athletes took serious social and cultural stands, where the game reached every corner of society?

Unfortunately for golf, it is built on the twin pillars of discrimination and exclusion, willingly alienating others. Today’s leaders – mostly middle-aged white men – come from this cloistered background.

So when asked to scramble to adapt to rapid development that demands their action and their angst, however necessary, they find themselves well outside their comfort zone and at a loss.

Taking strong action against men who are using golf to whitewash Saudi atrocities and threatening to destroy the professional game should be a wake-up call to the powers that be in golf. Instead, sadly, it froze them. In these years with golf clubs in their hands, someone needs to give them a moral compass.