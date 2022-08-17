New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Tiger Woods went to Wilmington, Delaware on Tuesday to play a Number of top players in the world To discuss the threat of the LIV Golf League as well as the direction of the PGA Tour.

Rickie Fowler, did not qualify this week BMW Championship at Wilmington Country Club Went to meet with Woods and met several players loyal to the PGA Tour.

Among those in attendance were golfers Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas, According to the New York Post .

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan was not invited to the players’ meeting. ESPN reported that he is expected to hold an informal meeting on Wednesday.

“There’s a player meeting, but that’s all I can tell you about,” Jon Rahm said the day before.

The meeting was called to “mobilize support” around the PGA Tour as LIV golf continues to cause controversy and the world’s top golfers jump on the Saudi-backed tour. “It was a good meeting,” one attendee told ESPN.

“If anything changes, I’m not sure what the outcome will be,” Patrick Cantle said before it happened. “I think it would be good for a lot of players to come together to discuss the situation here, especially given the current situation.”

Woods reportedly offered between $700 million and $800 million to join LIV. Severe criticism of LIV Golf And its CEO, Greg Norman.

At the July Open Championship at St Andrews, Woods agreed with the R&A’s decision not to invite Norman to the Open Championship festivities.

“Greg has done some things that I don’t think are in the best interests of our game, and we’re coming back to perhaps the most historic and traditional place in our sport,” Woods told reporters at the Open Championship. “And I believe it’s the right thing to do.”

The meeting comes a week after a federal judge denied a temporary restraining order to Talor Gooch, Matt Jones and Hudson Swafford, who wanted to play in the PGA Tour’s FedEx Cup playoffs. Three golfers have been suspended by the PGA Tour after joining LIV Golf.

Woods criticized LIV’s golf format at the Open Championship, as well as signing bonuses paid by LIV to players who decide to leave the PGA Tour.

“But what are these players doing for guaranteed money, what is the incentive to practice?” Woods asked reporters Tuesday. “What’s the incentive to go out there and earn in the dirt? You’re getting a lot of money up front and playing some events and playing 54 holes.”

LIV’s next event is scheduled for September 2-4 at The Oaks Golf Course at The International in Boston.

The Associated Press contributed to this report